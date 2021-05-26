Anything Customs Printing & Apparel celebrates joining chamber with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Anything Customs Printing & Apparel held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday morning celebrating its move and expansion and its membership in the chamber.

Reginald Stigger, the owner, cut the ribbon. Joining in the celebration were employees, family, chamber staff and ambassadors.

Anything Customs Printing & Apparel has moved from Third Loop Road to its new location at 2415 Second Loop Road. He opened his business five years ago on Third Loop Road.

Stigger said he needed more room, and the relocation has helped him expand his business.

Stigger has custom printing, screen and embroidery printing, his own brand of clothing and a new retail store front.

“We help people who want to get started in the clothing businesses,” he said.

His own clothing brand is “Just Trap.”

He said it is a “call to action.” He wants people to know they can work hard and achieve their goals.

Stigger said he has lived in Florence for 20 years and started his clothing brand here. The clothing includes hats, hoodies, T-shirts and other items.