Anywhere Career Fair is underway
Anywhere Career Fair is underway

Lee Enterprises, which owns the Morning News and more than 70 other newspaper across the country, is hosting a virtual career fair now through March 7.

More than 380 companies from at least 20 states are participating in the Anywhere Career Fair.

With the COVID-19 pandemic making it difficult to have traditional in-person career fairs, this virtual event will let employers meet candidates locally and from across the country safely and effectively.

If you're seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.

