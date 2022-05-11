Ard Trucking joins Florence chamber

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – For 75 years, Ard Trucking has been hauling goods with its fleet of trucks.

The family-owned business was started in 1945 by the late J.W. Ard. His youngest child, Allen Ard, is now president/CEO of the company and his grandson, Taylor Ard, is general manager. They operate a fleet of about 200 trucks and are located on Alligator Road.

On Wednesday, the father-son duo cut the ribbon at a ceremony celebrating Ard Trucking’s membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. They were joined by chamber staff and ambassadors.

Before starting his own trucking company in Darlington, J.W. Ard, who lived to be in his 90s, worked for someone else and had a few trucks on the side, Allen Ard said. That is how he got in the business. Now they are the in-house carrier for Honda of South Carolina in Timmonsville and haul goods to all 48 states and Canada.

Ard Trucking moved to 4190 Alligator Road in Timmonsville in 2015.

Taylor Ard said they moved because they needed room to grow and to be closer to the interstate and its main customers.

He said they now have six locations, five in South Carolina and one in Tennessee.

Allen Ard said they transport general commodities, primarily to the Midwest.

The past couple of years have been challenging with COVID and supply chain problems and now the rising cost of fuel. He said there is also the problem of driver shortages, which is industry-wide. He said drivers have to be 21 years of age to drive across state lines and by the time high school graduates reach 21 most have gone to college or chosen another career path. He said being a truck driver is a great career for someone who doesn’t want to go to college. He said by their second year on the job they could be making $75,000 to $100,000 plus benefits.

He said the company could use another 30 drivers. It is turning freight away because it doesn't have enough drivers.

“Ard Trucking is the A-Team,” he said. He said they are family oriented; know their employees by name, not a number, and the company is a great place to work.

Taylor Ard said he likes the fact they the trucking company is moving America. He said the clothes you are wearing or the food on your table could have been transported by Ard Trucking.

“I don’t think people realize how goods get from one place to another,” he said.

He said the truckers are behind the scenes helping put food on people’s tables and clothes on their backs.

“It is something different every day,” he said.

Allen Ard said he has always liked trucks. He was the youngest of five children and all of his siblings left to do other jobs but eventually came back and worked for their little brother. Other family members work there now.

As for the work, he said he likes selling things and convincing people his trucks are the best.

“It was always a dream of mine,” he said. “If I was just doing it for the money I wouldn’t have my name on the door.”

He said they joined the Florence chamber to meet people in the Florence community and network.

They both now live in Florence.

Taylor Ard and his wife, Shawn, are expecting a son in August.

“The fourth generation is coming,” he said.

Ard Trucking terminals are located in Timmonsville, Georgetown, Greenwood and Lebanon, Tennessee, a warehouse in Hemmingway and the Darlington facility.

It is a 24/7 operation, Taylor Ard said.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.