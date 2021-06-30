At Your Service holds ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – At Your Service Media held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of the studio space on South Cashua Drive and membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Chamber ambassadors participated in the celebration.
Photographer and videographer Williams Stukes opened the studio about four months ago at 1001 F S. Cashua Drive in Florence. He has been in the business for five years.
Stukes said he needed a studio to do photography and no one rented out space. So he decided to open his own studio and offer the space for rent to others.to use to create their work, for filming and photo sessions.
He offers a verity of colored backdrops, a black balloon backdrop, chairs, a fireplace setting, and props. When renting the studio space, everything is accessible, he said.
“All you have to bring is your own camera,” Stukes said.
Stukes said photography and videography started out as a hobby.
“I turned my passion into a profitable business,” he said.
Stukes offers wedding photography, landscapes, portraits, real estate photos and head shots, videography, and other services. Stukes said he generally works alone but partners with others for special projects.
Stukes said he joined the Florence chamber because he thought it was the right thing to do.
“It is a great opportunity for small businesses to work with one another and help each other out,” he said. “I definitely want to get involved with Leadership Florence.”
He said if he gets involved with something he can be counted on to be there.
Stukes is a native New Yorker. He moved here 10 years ago for the weather. He has a daughter in college in New York.
Hours are by appointment visit atyourservicemedia.com.