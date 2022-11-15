Auto Glass Now Florence opens

FLORENCE, S.C., – Auto Glass Now Florence has opened in Florence at 145 S. Bentree Lane.

Auto Glass Now is a same-day glass repair, replacement and calibration business.

This is a new state-of-the-art facility equipped with stunning features and the most up-to-date equipment, states an Auto Glass Now release.

One new aspect of the facility is the specific area designed to calibrate customer’s vehicles, said Michael Lopez, president of Auto Glass Now, which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We pride ourselves as a leader in same-day glass replacement,” Lopez said.

He said there are now different safety features in glass, which make it necessary for calibration of the glass after replacement. He said Auto Glass Now makes a point of educating their customers on the technology requirements for calibration of windshield glass after replacement.

“We kept the customer in mind from start to finish when we built this amazing facility,” Lopez said. “Not only is this a brand-new location, but we pulled out all the stops to staff this store with some of the most qualified and experienced team members possible. Our number one goal was to give customers an amazing experience, as well as a quality auto glass services.”

Auto Glass Now has 93 locations and is a part of Driven Brands

Auto Glass Now Florence is a 6,000-square-foot facility and is managed by Malcom Rogers. He has been in the glass industry for more than 20 years and is joined by foreman, Bradley Bish, who has more than 15 years of experience in the business.

With close to 40 years of combined experience, this team is excited to provide the Florence community with the highest level of professional service, states the release.

Lopez said their mission is to locate in up and coming areas of the Sun Belt. He said Florence property fit their needs and will allow them to serve the community at a high level of service.

Lopez said the Florence store is also a great location because it is at the crossroads of I-95 and I-20.

He said the location coupled with the experience of his Florence staff give him peace of mind that they are going to be a success in the Florence market. He said they are community-minded and committed to the highest level of service. He said if they can save the customer money by repairing rather than replacing the windshield they will.

“The amount of experience across all of our team members is incredible,” Rogers said. “I’m thrilled to support this region and introduce Florence to a new level of premier auto glass services.”

Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information on Auto Glass Now, visit AutoGlassNow.com or call 843-702-2700.