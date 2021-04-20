Beauty and Beyond Salon and Spa ribbon cutting held

FLORENCE, S.C. – Beauty and Beyond Salon and Spa held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday celebrating its opening and membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Co-owners Monaisha Gilmore and Christy Reed were joined by chamber ambassadors, family and friends for the occasion.

The full service salon opened in February at 797 N. Cashua Dr. in Florence. The partners operate the business by themselves at this time. More staff will be hired later.

Beauty and Beyond offers an array of services including natural hair styling, blowouts, wraps, hair extensions, relaxers, hair color, waxing, nails, makeup, body contouring, lashes and brows.

Services are provided in private rooms.

Gilmore and Reed are licensed cosmetologists and certified body sculpting technicians.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It has been a goal of mine for a very long time to own my own business,” Gilmore said. “I was in law enforcement for eight years, and I left to pursue my dream.”

“I just wanted a career change,” Reed said.