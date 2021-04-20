Beauty and Beyond Salon and Spa ribbon cutting held

FLORENCE, S.C. – Beauty and Beyond Salon and Spa held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday celebrating its opening and membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
Co-owners Monaisha Gilmore and Christy Reed were joined by chamber ambassadors, family and friends for the occasion.
The full service salon opened in February at 797 N. Cashua Dr. in Florence. The partners operate the business by themselves at this time. More staff will be hired later.
Beauty and Beyond offers an array of services including natural hair styling, blowouts, wraps, hair extensions, relaxers, hair color, waxing, nails, makeup, body contouring, lashes and brows.
Services are provided in private rooms.
Gilmore and Reed are licensed cosmetologists and certified body sculpting technicians.
“It has been a goal of mine for a very long time to own my own business,” Gilmore said. “I was in law enforcement for eight years, and I left to pursue my dream.”
“I just wanted a career change,” Reed said.
She left Florence School District One last year to pursue that dream. Reed started with the district as an educator and resigned as textbook coordinator. She is also a licensed LPN and is going to school to get her RN license.
Gilmore said they had heard a lot of good things about the chamber from some of its members and decided to join.
The networking aspect of the chamber is important to them as a new business. Gilmore said they look forward to becoming involved in chamber activities.
A native of Florence, Gilmore graduated from Timmonsville High School. Reed is a native of Salters and is a graduate of C.E. Murray High School.
Both are married. Reed and her husband, Toney, have one child. Gilmore and her husband, Stephon, have three children.
Beauty and Beyond hours are Monday by appointment only, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.