Blessings Beyond Blessings joins Florence chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. – Blessings Beyond Blessings Homecare celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Thursday with a ribbon cutting. Owner Iris Robinson cut the ribbon. She was joined by family, friends, and chamber staff and ambassadors.

A home health care service, Blessings Beyond Blessings is in the Gould Business Incubator Center Room 137 at SiMT, 1951 Pisgah Road.

“I love people, I am excited for this moment,” Robinson said. “I thank God. With God you can do anything.”

Robinson said she encourages other not to give up on their dream or their passion.

“You have to have passion for this,” she said.

Robinson said she has been in business for two years but at this location for a year.

“We are an in-home health care service,” she said.

Robinson said the business takes care of dementia patients, those who have suffered a stroke or people who can’t do for themselves. She said they specialize in taking care of dementia patients.

Robinson is an LPN who trained at the Johnson-Thomas Medical Training Center in Florence. She has worked in various nursing homes in the area and at MUSC Health Florence, where she continues to work part time.

She has two on her staff.

The hours of operation at the SiMT location are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Robinson is a native of Florence. She has three adult children and nine grandchildren.

For more information: informationblessingsbeyondblessings2022@yahoo.com or call 843-408-8336 or 843-413-3216