Breath of Life holds ribbon cutting to celebrate chamber membership

She said that during the pandemic it is important to teach the skills needed to help to save as many lives as possible.

Timmons said she experienced an emergency when four employees surrounding her were not CPR certified and someone had died. Timmons said she decided that day she would do anything to teach someone CPR so they could help save someone else’s life.

“I do volunteer training in the community at events, military bases for free, schools for employees, for police officers, cosmetologists, Medicaid state drivers, babysitters, football coaches, teachers, nurses, doctors, and others,” she said.

Timmons said everyone has been so accepting of her and what she hopes to accomplish, especially the chamber ambassadors at her ribbon cutting.

Timmons said she has always heard wonderful things about the chamber and the benefits of becoming a member. She said being a member of the chamber of commerce is good for business. She said the chamber is a way to market your business through networking. She said it open doors for small businesses and large businesses. And that you meet a great group of people who support each other and the community.

“Another plus it helps with discounts and gaining access to other resources,” she said.