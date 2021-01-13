Brockington Property Management Group hosts ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Brockington Property Management Group held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday as a new business in the area and a new member of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber ambassadors joined Kimberly Brockington Franks, owner, as she cut the ribbon.

Brockington Property Management Group is located at 80 Dogwood Lane in Quinby.

A full-service property management group, Brockington Property Management Group opened approximately five months ago. As a full-service property management group, the group handles apartment communities, single-family homes, multiple family homes and duplexes.

Brockington services include managing properties for owners and/or investors, U-haul rentals, money orders, bill paying, notary services and janitorial and maintenance services.

As sole owner, Brockington Franks represents owners and renters.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brockington Franks said she joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce to find out more about the community, for marketing services and for perks offered by the chamber such as seminars and networking events.

“I want to be an active member,” Brockington Franks said.