Brockington Property Management Group hosts ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Brockington Property Management Group held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday as a new business in the area and a new member of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber ambassadors joined Kimberly Brockington Franks, owner, as she cut the ribbon.
Brockington Property Management Group is located at 80 Dogwood Lane in Quinby.
A full-service property management group, Brockington Property Management Group opened approximately five months ago. As a full-service property management group, the group handles apartment communities, single-family homes, multiple family homes and duplexes.
Brockington services include managing properties for owners and/or investors, U-haul rentals, money orders, bill paying, notary services and janitorial and maintenance services.
As sole owner, Brockington Franks represents owners and renters.
Brockington Franks said she joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce to find out more about the community, for marketing services and for perks offered by the chamber such as seminars and networking events.
“I want to be an active member,” Brockington Franks said.
She said she might be able to help other property managers to do a better job.
Brockington Franks has been a property manager in charge since 2002. She is a native of Florence, a graduate of Clark-Atlanta University, Florence-Darlington Technical College, Limestone College and Wilson High School. She received her property management license from the Real Estate School for Success in Columbia.
Brockington Franks and her husband, Harold Franks, have three children: Aaron, 13, Jordan, 10, and Kearston, 8.
Brockington Franks is a member of the Florence County Library Board.
Business hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
To learn more about the business and rental properties available, visit brockingtonmgt.com or visit the Facebook page at Brockington Property Management Group rental properties. For more information, call 843-405-7720.