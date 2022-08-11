Buddy's opens on West Palmetto Street in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Buddy’s has opened in Florence with a simple main menu of burgers and fries. Buddy’s is at 2519B W. Palmetto St. in Florence, next to the Bean Bar.

Owners are Katherine and Jeremy Yurek.

Katherine Yurek said they have been very busy, especially the first two weeks.

“It was absolutely crazy,” she said.

Yurek said since school started back business has started to level out.

The menu includes the Buddy burger, Lil’ Buddy, and homemade fries which the Yureks call steak chips because they are a combination of a steak fry and a chip.

They also serve a fish sandwich called the Crispy Catch with a spicier version called Spicy Catch. In addition to conventional burgers, Buddy’s offers a black bean burger with tzatziki sauce.

To drink they have sodas, sweet tea, beer, wine, cocktails, milkshakes, root beer float and boozy shakes, a White Russian vanilla milkshake made with Kahlua and Vodka; and a Kentucky Car Bomb chocolate milkshake made with Baileys and Bulleit Bourbon.

“We would love for people to come and try our food,” Yurek said.

She is looking forward to the cooler weather and football season so they can plan some outdoor activities and watch games.

There is indoor and outdoor seating. Buddy’s has a staff of 11.

The couple own another restaurant in Colorado called Baba and Pops. Yurek said it is a Polish restaurant that serves pierogi (Polish dumplings) and other Polish favorites.

She said her husband continues to travel back and forth between the two restaurants.

“I grew up here,” Yurek said. “I still have family here.”

Yurek is a 2006 graduate of West Florence High School.

The couple met in Nashville. They both attended Belmont University.

Yurek said they have two children. The oldest is Buddy, 4, and the youngest is Martha, 14 months.

Yurek said her husband was working in the music business and decided to go back to school for a master’s or another degree. She said he loved cooking and decided to go to culinary school. After graduation, they decided to move to where one of their parents lived. His lived in Colorado and hers in Florence.

Their first stop was Colorado.

Yurek said they started with a food truck and did that for about four years. She said they decided they could freeze and package their Pierogi and sold them at Farmer’s Markets across Colorado before packaging and shipping them to stores.

Just as COVID was beginning the couple opened their first restaurant, Baba and Pops Kitchen and Bar.

“COVID is one reason we moved back her to a smaller community,” Yurek said.

Family is another reason.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Yurek said they will eventually open on Sundays.