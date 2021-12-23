Business picks up; Hurdles remain

FLORENCEk, S.C. – COVID is still taking its toll on some businesses this holiday season, but many in this area are optimistic and have risen to the challenges the pandemic has thrown their way.
Planning, customer service and loyal customers have put local businesses in the position to have a good Christmas season.
The U.S. economy has bounced back with unexpected speed from last year's short but intense coronavirus recession. Government relief checks and the rollout of vaccines have given many Americans the confidence and financial wherewithal to resume spending.
Many businesses were unprepared for the sudden resurgence. Many are finding their suppliers can't fill orders fast enough because factories, ports and freight yards are overwhelmed. They're also scrambling to recall laid-off workers are find new ones. The result is American workers have more bargaining power than they have had in years.
Labor and supply shortages are driving up prices. For many families, inflation is outpacing wage increases.
Cynthia Poston, owner of Cynthia’s Apparel & Shoes, 1935 Hoffmeyer Road in Florence, said she is experiencing a bustling holiday shopping season this year and is thankful for her staff and loyal customers.
“I am very fortunate to have enough staff,” Poston said.
She said customers seem happy to be able to shop in person this year. Those who feel more comfortable wearing masks do so and others are free to come in without, she said.
“I have been extremely busy,” Poston said this week.
Cynthia’s has been able to maintain its hours of operation and has hired needed extra help for the holidays.
“I am very thankful to the good Lord that we are still here and our loyal customers are too,” Poston said. “He has provided abundantly all along the way, more than I could ask for.”
Blake Pate, owner of Chick-fil-A on McLeod Boulevard outside Magnolia Mall, said he hires a lot of college students in the summer who come back looking for work during the holidays. So far, he said, there haven't been any real challenges with staffing, at least while the students are out for the holidays
He said there is always the chance that an employee will be exposed to COVID and have to quarantine, causing a scheduling problem.
Pate said COVID is still affecting the restaurant industry.
“I don’t know what normal is any more,” he said. “We are all adapting.”
He said the restaurant has been open inside for limited capacity since the summer, and it is following not only CDC protocol but also a stricter Chick-fil-A protocol. He said the safety of his employees and customers is the highest priority.
Pate said the business is having more difficulty right now getting supplies and food, at both the distribution and manufacturing levels.
“I get an email almost every day that something is not coming in my order,” he said.
Pate said at first it was gloves that were in short supply. Then it was toilet paper and paper towels, then different food items. He said now it seems they have come full circle, and it is gloves again.
Chick-fil-A hours are Monday through Saturday; breakfast is served from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., and the restaurant is open until 10 p.m. It is closed Sundays.
Wilhelmina Lowery, one of the owners in the family business Dash-N-Dogz, said their business is doing great, and they haven’t had a shortage of help because they rely on family.
Lowery has been in her current location on Sumter Street for only about six months. She had a business at a different location at the start of the pandemic. She said there was a year gap in the starting of the current business so they weren’t affected by COVID.
Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We are fully staffed and everyone is healthy,” said Laurie Crouse, owner of Top Hat Special-Teas in downtown Florence. “We have been very busy. We are still following protocols such as wiping down menus, tables and chairs after each use and have hand sanitizer on the tables.”
She said holiday gatherings are happening.
Crouse said she hasn’t had a shortage of staff; however, she doesn’t normally add extra help for the holidays.
Crouse said what she is experiencing is a shortage of certain food and supply items.
“To-go boxes are the most in short supply,” she said. “It is a combination of things, something weird like pimentos. Lettuce is hard to get, too.”
Along with shortages, Crouse has seen an increase in prices of foods and goods.
“I have seen an increase in the prices we pay for items, but we have not gone up on our prices,” she said.
Crouse said she is trying not to pass the increase on to her customers.
This year appears to be ending on a good note, she said.
“I am looking forward to a good year in 2022. I think it will be a good one,” she said.
Crouse said the only change in hours is that they are no longer open on Saturdays. Hours are Monday through Friday, open for lunch until 3 p.m.
Planning has kept Brice Elvington of The Toy Shop in Florence, located at 2001 Hoffmeyer Road, with a good selection of toys for Christmas.
Elvington said he heeded the warnings this summer that items might be in short supply or difficult to get closer to the holidays.
“We have more than enough inventory.” Elvington said. “I ordered just about everything back in the summer and made arrangements for extra storage.”
He said he has a large, hardworking staff and wasn’t caught shorthanded this holiday season.
“Business has been very good, little to no negative effects of COVID,” Elvington said.
He said he has no mask requirements for employees or customers but offers curbside pickup, and for his regular customers with any medical concerns, will meet them at the shop before or after hours for private shopping.
“We also have extended holiday hours 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday,” Elvington said. “We have been so thankful for public support. We have been doing special promotions to support other locally owned small businesses, as well as partnered with several organizations that provide gifts for foster kids.”