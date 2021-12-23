Business picks up; Hurdles remain

He said the restaurant has been open inside for limited capacity since the summer, and it is following not only CDC protocol but also a stricter Chick-fil-A protocol. He said the safety of his employees and customers is the highest priority.

Pate said the business is having more difficulty right now getting supplies and food, at both the distribution and manufacturing levels.

“I get an email almost every day that something is not coming in my order,” he said.

Pate said at first it was gloves that were in short supply. Then it was toilet paper and paper towels, then different food items. He said now it seems they have come full circle, and it is gloves again.

Chick-fil-A hours are Monday through Saturday; breakfast is served from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., and the restaurant is open until 10 p.m. It is closed Sundays.

Wilhelmina Lowery, one of the owners in the family business Dash-N-Dogz, said their business is doing great, and they haven’t had a shortage of help because they rely on family.