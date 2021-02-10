Cajun restaurant to open in Lamar

Inside dining, take out and curbside will be available.

Keith said their focus will be inside dining, but with the pandemic, they realize the necessity of catering to those who are still not comfortable with inside dining.

Hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Saturday for breakfast, lunch and dinner and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday for a lunch buffet only.

The buffet will be the regular Southern style meal, not necessarily a Cajun meal. Breakfast will be traditional breakfast food.

“We decided to open up on Sundays for lunch only, mostly for the people in our community to have a place to go and eat lunch after church without having to go home and cook or travel 15 or 20 miles to go get something,” Keith said.

He said they have had so many people stop by and show an interest in the restaurant. He said the response from the community has been overwhelming so far.

Linda said the restaurant has been a blessing. The couple said they are looking forward to serving the community.

Linda is also opening up a gift shop, which is connected to the restaurant.

Keith said they will be wearing masks and following safety precautions to keep staff and customers safe.