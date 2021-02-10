Cajun restaurant to open in Lamar

LAMAR, S.C. – Stepping through the front door of Lamar’s newest restaurant on Main Street, guests will experience “A Lil’ Tast’a Cajun” from the Louisiana swamp scene painted on the walls to the smell of Cajun food wafting from the kitchen to the dining room where Cajun-style music plays.
Owners of A Lil’ Tast’a Cajun, located at 125 W. Main St., are ready to bring their passion for cooking and Cajun heritage to the Lamar community when the restaurant opens Friday.
Owners Keith and Linda Daily will share cooking duties in the family-owned restaurant.
“Being I was born and raised in Louisiana in the heart of Cajun country,” Keith said, “I wanted to share that with others. We are not a franchise so all of our dishes will be made from our own recipes or recipes handed down from previous generations.”
The menu will include authentic Cajun dishes such as gumbos, jambalaya, Etouffees, red beans and rice, Creole dishes, New Orleans style Po’Boys, New Orleans style Muffulettas, and Boudin just to name a few, Keith said.
“We’ve finally stepped out on faith,” Linda said.
Even though there is a pandemic, Linda said it was the right time for them to follow their dream.
“We put our faith in God that this too shall pass (the pandemic),” Linda said. “We decided it was time to go on with our lives.”
She said they didn't encounter any roadblocks or difficulties due to the pandemic.
The couple said this will be their first restaurant, but it is something they have been thinking about for a long time.
Keith said his previous job called for him to do a lot of traveling, and it seemed the right time to turn this dream into a reality.
“It was time to get off the road,” he said.
He said they have five grown children, and the two youngest will be joining them full time in the restaurant while a third will work part time. Keith said the eldest two have other careers.
The couple hopes if business is good that they will be able to eventually open another restaurant that their children can manage.
In addition to their children, the couple plans to hire about 15 employees, mostly part time, utilizing high school and college students.
A Lil’ Tast’a Cajun’s grand opening is Friday.
Keith said he thinks people will also be quite surprised at the remodeling they have done to the building, which is across from Piggly Wiggly.
The couple worked with a Camden artist to depict a Louisiana swamp scene on the walls. The wall and floor art features tall Cypress trees and alligators like you would find in the swamps of Louisiana.
Inside dining, take out and curbside will be available.
Keith said their focus will be inside dining, but with the pandemic, they realize the necessity of catering to those who are still not comfortable with inside dining.
Hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Saturday for breakfast, lunch and dinner and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday for a lunch buffet only.
The buffet will be the regular Southern style meal, not necessarily a Cajun meal. Breakfast will be traditional breakfast food.
“We decided to open up on Sundays for lunch only, mostly for the people in our community to have a place to go and eat lunch after church without having to go home and cook or travel 15 or 20 miles to go get something,” Keith said.
He said they have had so many people stop by and show an interest in the restaurant. He said the response from the community has been overwhelming so far.
Linda said the restaurant has been a blessing. The couple said they are looking forward to serving the community.
Linda is also opening up a gift shop, which is connected to the restaurant.
Keith said they will be wearing masks and following safety precautions to keep staff and customers safe.