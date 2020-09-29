CAL THOMAS: My questions for Joe Biden

Speaking of principles, you have changed positions on a number of bedrock beliefs, including federal funding of abortion. Do you have any principles that to you are inviolate and if so, what are they? How do we know you won’t flip on those if it proves politically expedient?

You have said that you would shut down the country if scientists say it would help kill off the virus, but as we’ve seen, even a partial shutdown has harmed the economy, which was growing dramatically before March. Isn’t there a better way to fight the virus, as now appears to be happening, rather than the disastrous effect a complete shutdown would have on businesses and employment?

If elected, would you commit to regular testing to assure the public you do not have any mental acuity problems?

Your running mate, Kamala Harris, is regarded as the most liberal member of the Senate. How can voters be sure that she and her fellow liberals won’t be the driving force behind policies should you win the election?