Caliber Home Loans joins the chamber to become more involved in community

FLORENCE – Caliber Home Loans celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on May 25 with a ribbon cutting. Joining in the celebration were chamber ambassadors. Caliber Home Loans is at 653 S. Coit St. in Florence.

Sales manager Renee Broach opened her storefront location on Oct. 1, 2022. Caliber Home Loans is a mortgage lender for home loans.

Broach said plans are to grow and eventually to purchase her own building.

“I’ll have to grow a little more before having my own brick-and-mortar building,” Broach said. “We are trying to expand our local footprint.”

The company has locations in Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Columbia.

For 2020-21, Caliber Home Loans in Florence was ranked number three top overall volume/Scotsman Guide, fourth Top Retail Volume/Scotsman Guide, second, Best Company to Work For/Mortgage Executive, fourth top 100 Mortgage Companies/Mortgage Executive, first for self-employed individuals/Money.com and top seven Mortgage lender in the nation/Mondey.com/

Broach has three employees.

Broach said she joined the chamber for the exposure. She said she has friends who are members of the chamber who encouraged her to join. She said the chamber is the perfect opportunity to get the Caliber name out in the community and to let people know there is another option of a local lender.

“I look forward to the networking and getting involved with the chamber,” Broach said.

She is ready to become an ambassador.

Broach was born and raised in Florence. She is a graduate of Florence Christian School and Francis Marion University with a degree in English.

She has a dog, Xena, which she calls the Mortgage Princess.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment.

