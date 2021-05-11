Camellia’s Home Care holds ribbon cutting

FLORENCE – Camellia’s Home Care celebrated its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Owner Shiandra Davis cut the ribbon and celebrated with family, friends and chamber staff and ambassadors.

The non-medical home care business is located at 3656 S. Irby St. in Florence.

Davis said she provides nonmedical home care services, catering to the disability and senior community. She works with a staff of five, including nurses and personal care aides.

Davis opened the business in July 2019 after her mother became ill.

“I had to help take care of her, and I know the type of care I wanted her to have,” Davis said.

Davis said that didn’t always happen, and she decided she wanted to give that special care to others.

Prior to opening her own business in home care, Davis was a career coach helping people get back in the workforce.

Davis said she joined the chamber for its networking opportunities.

“I wanted to join because I had been told a lot about how it can help you to get the word out in the community about your services,” Davis said.