Central Table Café is now open at McLeod Health & Fitness Center

“The menu has yummy, healthy items,” Mikell said.

“We wanted somewhere people could come after a workout and grab breakfast to go,” said Kevin Mitchell, director of Health and Fitness. “Eating healthy is sometimes challenging.”

He said they would love for people come in and try the food options at the café.

Mikell said they want to attract non-members to the café. She hopes when they come it, people will take the opportunity to see what McLeod Health and Fitness Center and has to offer.

While there are three tables with seating for six inside, Mitchell said, this is designed as a “grab and go” café.

Britt said they want people to be happy with healthy options. He said McLeod shares a similar vision to create healthier lifestyles for people and are committed to offering healthy meal choices.

He said people “eat with their eyes.”

He said if a product looks great people are more likely to try it.

Mitchell said there is a misconception that healthy food is boring, tasteless and not very appealing.