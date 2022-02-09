Central Table Café is now open at McLeod Health & Fitness Center

FLORENCE, S.C. – Central Table Café has opened inside the McLeod Health and Fitness Center at 2437 Willwood Drive in Florence. The café is open to the public.
Leslie Mikell, communications and public information manager, said the café has been open for about three weeks and has been well received by clients and staff.
Kevin Mitchell, director of health and fitness, said the center was in between food establishments and then COVID hit. He said this is the only food establishment on the premises, and they are happy to offer the community a healthy choice menu and Starbucks coffee.
A fast-casual restaurant, Central Table Café features items such as acai bowls, salads, wraps, sandwiches, smoothies, and more. Starbucks coffee, tea, and other familiar favorites are also available for purchase, Mikell said.
Morrison’s manages all food sites for McLeod Regional Medical Center, including Central Table Café.
Dustin Britt, systems director of food and nutrition with Morrison’s and McLeod, said they saw a need at the McLeod Health and Fitness Center for a café that provides healthy foods. The menu offers fresh, organic smoothies; breakfast bowls and other healthy choices that will appeal to clients and trainers at the center, as well as the public.
“The menu has yummy, healthy items,” Mikell said.
“We wanted somewhere people could come after a workout and grab breakfast to go,” said Kevin Mitchell, director of Health and Fitness. “Eating healthy is sometimes challenging.”
He said they would love for people come in and try the food options at the café.
Mikell said they want to attract non-members to the café. She hopes when they come it, people will take the opportunity to see what McLeod Health and Fitness Center and has to offer.
While there are three tables with seating for six inside, Mitchell said, this is designed as a “grab and go” café.
Britt said they want people to be happy with healthy options. He said McLeod shares a similar vision to create healthier lifestyles for people and are committed to offering healthy meal choices.
He said people “eat with their eyes.”
He said if a product looks great people are more likely to try it.
Mitchell said there is a misconception that healthy food is boring, tasteless and not very appealing.
The food at Central Table Café looks good and tastes good, Mikell said.
Hallmarks of Central Table Café include sourcing ingredients locally, reducing food waste, and cashless transactions.
Mobile ordering will soon be available, Mikell said.
Avery Barnes is the manager and operator.
Central Table Café is open to the public and offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Visit the McLeod Health Fitness and Sports Medicine Facebook page to see the menu.