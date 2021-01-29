 Skip to main content
CEO leaving MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center
CEO leaving MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center

FLORENCE, S.C. – MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center is in the market for a new chief executive officer.

Vance Reynolds, who has worked for the past three years as CEO of MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center and MUSC Health-Marion Medical Center, plans to leave the organization to pursue other endeavors.

Reynolds helped the Florence hospital transition to MUSC Health when it bought Carolinas Hospital System late in 2018. The sale was finalized on March 1, 2019.

Reynolds' last day as CEO of MUSC Health-Florence Division will be Sunday.

Thomas Crawford, the system chief operating officer for MUSC Health, will step in as the acting CEO for MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center and MUSC Health Marion Medical Center during the search process for a new divisional CEO.

Reynolds was announced as the new chief executive officer of Carolinas Hospital System on April 16, 2018. He started in that role at the end of that month.

Reynolds joined the hospital from Aiken Regional Medical Center, a 259-bed hospital.

In Aiken since 2015, Reynolds oversaw the operations of the hospital and a multi-specialty group employing more than 20 providers. His strategic leadership led to the success of the organization, both clinically and financially, while meeting the needs of patients and the community.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from University of North Texas and master’s degree in business administration from University of Texas in Dallas.

Reynolds and his wife, Paula, have been married for 30 years and have six children.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
