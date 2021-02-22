 Skip to main content
Chamber to host diversity webinar
Chamber to host diversity webinar

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce will host a Next Level Diversity, Equity and Inclusion webinar at noon Thursday.

Keynote speaker will be Rhonda Midgette, owner of InsightfulHR.

The virtual webinar will dissect the essential subject matter in promoting diverse, equitable and inclusive practices across all sectors of business and community.  DEI Best Practices, Community Action items and questions and answers will be included.

The event is free. Registration is available at flochamber.com A confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar will be sent to those who register.

