Chocobella opens Saturday in downtown Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — Downtown Florence has a new tenant, and this one is as cool and chill as they come.

Chocobella, a new boutique gelato and fine Belgian chocolates shop, is set to open its doors for business on Saturday, which also happens to be Small Business Saturday.

The new venture by Ranny Starnes has been in the works for some time and it all started at Dolce Vita, the coffee and chocolate shop Starnes managed for several years.

“At Dolce, my focus was always the coffee because that’s what my background was in, but the chocolates did intrigue me,” Starnes said. “So I asked if I could learn more about the chocolate and how to make it and the first time I tried it, I was hooked.”

Starnes was so hooked, she found herself researching and experimenting with the process any time she had a free moment at Dolce and even in her off time. She was particularly interested in learning how to play with bright colors and textures to add a little pizazz to the chocolates’ outward appearance.