CITIZEN COLUMNIST: My favorite U.S. cities: New Orleans

Fourth in a series
Although relatively small at approximately half a million people (1.3 million in the metro area), New Orleans is a remarkable U.S. city, famous for its river and bayou life, food, music, culture, education and a deceptive laisse faire attitude.
I have been there more times than I can count as a tourist, conventioneer and businessman. But believe it or not, I have never been to a Mardi Gras celebration. I have previously written about one of its food inventions, the Poor Boy sandwich (see “Rich boys can eat po’ boys, too,” Aug. 5, 2015, Morning News and SCNow.com).
When tormented by the British to leave Nova Scotia as Britain ethnically cleansed the French, forcing them in 1755 to flee (deported) to Quebec or Louisiana, or die, some of my Imbeau relatives moved South, although most moved to Chicoutimi, Quebec in Canada. Doing some research in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, I found our family named in local records, Imbeaus moving north from New Orleans and eventually back again. Despite this heritage, I have never explored the Louisanna bayous; I need to.
Original indigenous peoples including the Chitimacha, the Natchez, the Chicksaw and the Choctaw eventually were absorbed into the blood lines of French, English and Spanish settlers to form a people we now call the Cajun. The first major immigrating Europeans were the French in 1718 led by Jean Baptiste le Moyne de Bienville; then the Spanish took control after the Seven Years War in Europe. The Spanish delighted in helping the American rebels against Great Britain. The Spanish left behind enduring French Quarter architecture.
Control moved back to France in 1803. And then Napoleon, raising money to finance his European expansion, sold it all later in 1803 to those Americans, called the Louisiana Purchase, which was much larger than just modern Louisiana. Explosive growth followed, particularly after Gen. Andrew Jackson’s Americans protected the city from English capture in the War of 1812. The French pirate and wealthy smuggler, Jean Lafitte, was pardoned by Jackson because of his assistance in this war.
By 1840, the city was the third largest in the United States and its wealthiest because of mercantile trade, manufacturing, textiles and the slave trade. Even by 1860 a majority of the people were mixed race with the French language predominating. Over these years the African Americans also mixed in as the indigenous peoples before them, to be called Creoles, and became some of its wealthiest citizens, and on average more middle class than the rest of the United States. New Orleans black leadership and wealth continues to this day, although diminished.
After the U.S. Civil War, the victorious Union moved to ban the French language and culture and to limit Creole and Cajun influence. But at least the city was not badly damaged by war, except some Mississippi River levees and towns, although damage was suffered during the subsequent Reconstruction riots.
Along with postwar cultural changes, New Orleans also diminished as America developed Atlantic and Pacific ports, developed major East-West railroads and then developed the automobile highways. America no longer needed the Port of New Orleans, the banks of New Orleans or the business of New Orleans; other Americans also came to view New Orleans’ important Cajun/Creole culture and peoples as arcane or eccentric. As trade and the economy declined, folks emigrated, particularly the African Americans, away from New Orleans. By 1960, New Orleans had lost most of its cultural and economic status.
Then the city launched building projects with land reclamation and a serious turn to tourism. Tourism and trade became the cornerstones of New Orleans’ new economy. The French Quarter was refurbished and expanded; new hotels were added, an impressive public River Walk built, restaurants rebuilt and added, legal gambling brought to river boats and a casino by Harrah’s just off the French Quarter and the Ernest Morial Convention Center built alongside the Hilton Hotel. A trolley line linked the hotel district to the convention center and several city districts, including the Garden District and the Tulane University district. A major museum and the Saints’ Superdome were built in or alongside the Ninth Ward.
Hurricane Katrina struck on Aug. 29, 2005. The city’s levees were overwhelmed, and much of the city was destroyed. The New Orleans area witnessed an estimated 1,500 deaths, roughly $100 billion of damage and the dislocation of approximately 50% of its population. Medical friends, the Ellises, came to live in Charlotte for two years, and I gave them appropriate Carolina Panther NFL tickets so they could watch their beloved Saints. Rebuilding took at least six years, and even now, the Ninth Ward still needs some work. But the Saints were back for the fall 2006 NFL season.
I love to walk around New Orleans or drive along or across Lake Pontchartrain or drive along the coast to nearby Mississippi, or just take the trolley to all of its branches. And, of course, you must not ignore the French Quarter. I guess you should amble along Bourbon Street, ignoring the second-floor balconies, but also explore the French Quarter side streets. Go into the old antique and book shops, the art shops, the oyster bars, the piano bars, the old court house and U.S. Customs building and the old churches. Even some of the old restaurants have historical and architectural value. Visit Preservation Hall Jazz center, Pat O’Briens (to say you’ve been there), Jackson Square and shops, the modern shopping center whence stood the Jax Beer brewery and finally Café DuMonde for some hot chocolate and beignets. You must spend at least an hour at DuMonde, and if still not midnight, walk along the river for an hour or so. You will love it all.
Other excursions deserve your time: the Garden District, the Tulane campus, the old Charity Hospital (now being redeveloped for Tulane University and housing/shopping) and the Ninth Ward. Several famous Florence surgeons trained at the old Charity Hospital.
My favorite New Orleans restaurants include Antons, the Court of Two Sisters, Brennans (actually, several of the Brennan Family restaurants), Arnouds, K-Pauls, Galatoires, Muriels, Commanders Palace, the Acme Oyster Bar and the Red Fish Grill. In addition to Preservation Hall, I have attended concerts by Benny Goodman and Al Hirt. I do not know the ghostly or Voodoo side of New Orleans aside from novels, particularly those by Anne Rice.
Some amusing stories: 1) slipping the floor managers at Preservation Hall one night an extra $50, we were able to sit for hours, but no drinks allowed – Shirley has a set of wooden statues of some Preservation Hall greats; 2) I have yet to figure out how to manage the powdered sugar at DuMonde; 3) once in 1972, having lunch at Brennans, in comes Vice President Agnew and entourage – the restaurant was emptied while he ate, but on return our food was, of course, cold, so we got a new meal; 3) I was once the SCMA restaurant expert, once arranging a last-minute downstairs private room at Antons for our South Carolina group. I convinced the manager to reject Bill Mahon’s credit card, forcing him to use Walt Robert’s card (about a $2,000 bill). It took him about six months to figure out; 4) I watched Canada defeat the 2010 U.S. Olympic hockey team (I was “pulling” for the United States) on an amazing Sidney Crosby backwards goal, through his own skates, on a TV set in a New Orleans hotel room; 5) on a business trip with Gerald Harmon to meet with Bill McDade, recently moved from Chicago to New Orleans, I was amazed when a table of musicians, at Antons, stood up to enthusiastically greet McDade, but he was in turn surprised when several random couples came to greet me as we left the restaurant; I just winked at Bill; and 6) the famous airplane story, flying in 1973 from San Francisco to New Orleans with a touchdown in Dallas … oh, no, I’m out of space. Maybe the next time I see you.
Credit due: My introduction to an upstairs Antons waiter’s family was by Ms. Rebecca of Florence, S.C. – New Orleans born.
Dr. Stephen Imbeau and his wife Shirley moved to Florence on March 1, 1980. Arriving from Wisconsin, they were most surprised the next morning to see six inches of snow on the ground. Their three children were born and raised in Florence. Dr. Imbeau and Dr. Joseph Moyer opened the Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center in 1996, now one of the largest allergy practices in South Carolina. You can reach him at citizencolumnist@florencenews.com.
