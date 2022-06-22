Clean Eatz to host grand reopening on Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Clean Eatz at 1988 W. Palmetto St. in Florence is having a grand reopening on Saturday to let customers know it is here to provide a healthy alternative to eating out. A festive day is planned.

Clean Eatz is a North Carolina-based healthy food restaurant chain. The Florence location is owned and managed by Ryan Devlin.

The café caters to various types of diets from those for muscle-building athletes, to those who want to lose weight, maintain their weight or with dietary restrictions looking for a healthier alternative to fast food.

The restaurant offers customizable build-your-own bowls, salads, burgers, flatbreads, wraps, all created with fresh, natural ingredients, and smoothies.

There is a grab-and-go option.

Clean Eatz provides guests with a menu filled with affordable, low-calorie, low-carb and low-fat food options. There are vegan and high-protein options as well. Along with its full menu and catering options, the restaurant sells full meal plans, giving customers portioned meals with specific amounts of protein, carbs and fats.

The meal plans change weekly. One June meal plan included an open-faced steak sandwich with a side of green beans, barbecue chicken pasta, clean burger with sweet potato fries and other options.

The menus for the meal plans are different every week. There are six different offerings, Devlin said, and they can be purchased as one or 100.

Devlin said it’s just really convenient.

There is no fried food served in the restaurant, Devlin said. The restaurant serves balanced meals. He said it has hundreds of meal options prepared by chefs and keep favorites fully stocked.

Devlin said he moved to Florence three years ago and took over ownership of this franchise in April.

He said a lot of his clientele are younger, very busy adults who want something to grab and go, yet healthy to eat. He said Clean Eatz also appeals to empty-nesters who no longer have to prepare huge meals for a family.

“I liked the concept and that is why I purchased it,” he said.

Devlin has eight employees but hopes to hire a couple more soon.

Clean Eatz was founded in 2013 with the mission to provide a healthy place to eat. The first Clean Eatz location opened in Wilmington, N.C., and the franchise has since spread throughout the Southeast.

Devlin is married and his wife, Alexandra is a nurse at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Devlin is also employed as production manufacturing engineer with GE Healthcare in Florence and owns Athletic Cheer Force.

“I have an entrepreneurial spirit,” Devlin said.

