Company invests $4M, creates 12 jobs in Marion County

MARION, S.C. — Mechanical Alliance Company LLC. has established operations in Marion County. The investment of more than $4 million will create 12 new jobs.

Founded in 2019, Mechanical Alliance Company provides mechanical engineering services throughout South Carolina and surrounding areas. The company serves several industries, including industrial facilities, commercial buildings, hospitals, schools and more.

“Marion County has been very helpful and inviting to us and we are very thankful,” said Mac Atkinson Jr., president of Mechanical Alliance Company LLC. “We are also excited to be bringing back to life a building that was once a staple in the county's economy. We are looking forward to growing and expanding our business here in the years to come. Thanks again to Marion County for welcoming us."

Located in the former Sara Lee Hosiery building at 520 U.S. 576 in Marion, Mechanical Alliance’s new facility will be the company’s second South Carolina location.