Consistently HR LLC holds ribbon cutting with Florence chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. – Consistently HR LLC celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on Thursday in the James Allen Plaza. Chamber staff and ambassadors joined owner DaShonda Foxworth in cutting the ribbon.

Consistently HR LLC provides human resource services for organizations and small businesses that can’t afford a full time HR department, Foxworth said.

She has been in business since November and works remotely but is able to travel to locations if required.

“I am currently an HR generalist,” she said.

Foxworth said she previously worked for a company and helped provide services in many areas of human resources.

“I thought I needed to branch out and help other businesses that couldn’t afford a human resource department.” She said. “I got my first client out of Houston, Texas, a few weeks after opening up.”

She said business is looking up.

Foxworth is a member of SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) and has her master’s degree in HR management from Strayer University.