Consistently HR LLC holds ribbon cutting with Florence chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. – Consistently HR LLC celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on Thursday in the James Allen Plaza. Chamber staff and ambassadors joined owner DaShonda Foxworth in cutting the ribbon.
Consistently HR LLC provides human resource services for organizations and small businesses that can’t afford a full time HR department, Foxworth said.
She has been in business since November and works remotely but is able to travel to locations if required.
“I am currently an HR generalist,” she said.
Foxworth said she previously worked for a company and helped provide services in many areas of human resources.
“I thought I needed to branch out and help other businesses that couldn’t afford a human resource department.” She said. “I got my first client out of Houston, Texas, a few weeks after opening up.”
She said business is looking up.
Foxworth is a member of SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) and has her master’s degree in HR management from Strayer University.
Through SHRM, Foxworth said, she is connected to other professionals in her field and the organization keeps them up-to-date on what is going on in their field.
“It is a way to network with other HR professionals,” she said.
Foxworth said she joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce to meet other businesses in the Florence area since she is new to the area.
“I want to get my voice heard,” she said. “The chamber is a great way to do that. It is a great networking opportunity. I also want to become involved in the community and become active in the chamber.”
Foxworth said anyone needing HR services can contact her for a free 30-minute consultation.
Foxworth is from Lake View and moved to Florence in September. She has an 8-year-old daughter, Kaelyn, and a partner, Marcel, who has been instrumental in helping her get her business up and running.
For additional information about Consistently HR LLC, visit its Facebook page or email info@consistentlyhr.com. Look for its website coming soon.