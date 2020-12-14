 Skip to main content
Crescent Advisory Partners celebrate move and chamber membership with ribbon cutting
Crescent Advisory Partners celebrate move and chamber membership with ribbon cutting

Crescent Advisory Partners of Raymond James

Crescent Advisory Partners of Raymond James celebrated moving into their new office on West Evans Street in Florence and their membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Monday afternoon with a ribbon cutting. Cutting the ribbon is Ashley Alexander. She is joined by founders Robb H. Sasser III, Jason D. Newton and Jule E. Eldridge III, and associates Tyler Morris and Brittany Larson, along with chamber ambassadors.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Crescent Advisory Partners of Raymond James celebrated moving into their new office on West Evans Street in Florence and their membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Monday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremon.

Joining the partners and staff for the ribbon cutting were chamber ambassadors.

Robb H. Sasser III, Jason D. Newton and Jule E. Eldridge III are founders of Crescent Advisory Partners, which provides an array of financial and investment planning services.

The three partners, along with two associates, Ashley Alexander and Tyler Morris, transitioned from Wells Fargo Advisors in January 2020 and set up temporary offices on Cheves Street. In October, they moved to their current location at 1452 W. Evans St., Suite 100.

The newest member of the group is Brittany H. Larson, a marketing associate.

Between them, they have more than 110 years of financial services experience. The group provides full-service financial advisory services, including financial planning, investment management, insurance recommendations, estate planning, retirement planning and philanthropic money management services.

Setting Crescent Advisory Partners apart from other financial planners, Sasser said, is their ability to offer full discretion money management, which allows them to make investment selections customized for their clients’ investment objectives.

“A life well planned” is more than a motto for Raymond James advisors; it is the goal that drives them to help their clients prepare for major financial milestones and each moment in between.

All three partners are active in the community, serving on boards and civic organizations.

The business hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit crescentadvisorypartners.com

