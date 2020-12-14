Crescent Advisory Partners celebrate move and chamber membership with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Crescent Advisory Partners of Raymond James celebrated moving into their new office on West Evans Street in Florence and their membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Monday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremon.

Joining the partners and staff for the ribbon cutting were chamber ambassadors.

Robb H. Sasser III, Jason D. Newton and Jule E. Eldridge III are founders of Crescent Advisory Partners, which provides an array of financial and investment planning services.

The three partners, along with two associates, Ashley Alexander and Tyler Morris, transitioned from Wells Fargo Advisors in January 2020 and set up temporary offices on Cheves Street. In October, they moved to their current location at 1452 W. Evans St., Suite 100.

The newest member of the group is Brittany H. Larson, a marketing associate.

Between them, they have more than 110 years of financial services experience. The group provides full-service financial advisory services, including financial planning, investment management, insurance recommendations, estate planning, retirement planning and philanthropic money management services.