Cruise Planners/5 Star Journeys celebrates joining chamber with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE – A ribbon cutting was held at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday celebrating the chamber membership of Cruise Planners/5 Star Journeys.

Cutting the ribbon was franchise owner Toni Gault. She was joined by chamber ambassadors.

Gault is a luxury travel specialist. She specializes in cruises, land and tour vacations for destination weddings, romantic all-inclusive getaways, premium and luxury cruises, domestic and international river cruises and group and corporate travel.

“We are a full service travel agency,” Gault said.

Gault said she purchased the franchise in 2016.

The agency handles budget trips to luxury accommodations, she said.

“We pride ourselves on meeting clients and planning one trip to several years of trips,” Gault said.

Gault said provide clients with worry-free travel plans at no cost to the traveler. She said their services have been invaluable in 2020 with the numerous travel cancellations. She said they have been a resource and help for clients.

“We are there for them 24/7,” she said “We love what we do.”