DaFactory hosts ribbon cutting at new location

FLORENCE – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning at DaFactory on West Evans Street to celebrate joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Owner Zack Alleyne was joined by his staff and others, chamber staff and ambassadors for the occasion.

DaFactory is located at 392 W. Evans St. and specializes in printing, graphics and electronic repair work.

Alleyne and his staff of Lakeisha McCullum and Nyasia Mobley do T-shirt printing, graphic design, logo designs, eye-catching business cards, websites, flyers, electronic repairs and other services.

Alleyne said he has been in business for about four years but moved into the West Evans location about five months ago.

Alleyne said he learned printing while working with Anything Customs.

He said one thing that sets his business apart from others is their attention to details.

“We care about our clients,” he said. “I want to make sure they love what we do for them. I give them honest feedback for their ideas.”

He said if he thinks something else will work better he tells them.

“I give them my best,” he said.