DaFactory hosts ribbon cutting at new location

FLORENCE – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning at DaFactory on West Evans Street to celebrate joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
Owner Zack Alleyne was joined by his staff and others, chamber staff and ambassadors for the occasion.
DaFactory is located at 392 W. Evans St. and specializes in printing, graphics and electronic repair work.
Alleyne and his staff of Lakeisha McCullum and Nyasia Mobley do T-shirt printing, graphic design, logo designs, eye-catching business cards, websites, flyers, electronic repairs and other services.
Alleyne said he has been in business for about four years but moved into the West Evans location about five months ago.
Alleyne said he learned printing while working with Anything Customs.
He said one thing that sets his business apart from others is their attention to details.
“We care about our clients,” he said. “I want to make sure they love what we do for them. I give them honest feedback for their ideas.”
He said if he thinks something else will work better he tells them.
“I give them my best,” he said.
Alleyne said he joined the chamber for more exposure and networking.
“I need to think outside the box,” he said.
Alleyne said he hopes to be an active member of the chamber and participate in its programs and projects.
Alleyne joined the chamber earlier this year as a founder of the Florence Wildcats, an organization that includes a minor league basketball team. The organization began playing in Florence in 2017 as a nonprofit.
He is working on an adjoining room dedicated to the Wildcats called The Locker Room, which will be decked out in Florence Wildcats’ logos. He does all the printing for the Wildcats.
DaFactory is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended for some services.
Alleyne is a native of Florence. He played ball in college at Brunswick Community College in Georgia.