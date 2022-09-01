Donnie's Clearing and Grading Company joins chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. – A ribbon cutting was held in the James Allen Plaza Dargan Street to celebrate Donnie’s Clearing and Grading Company joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Donnie Fulton is owner, and he cut the ribbon Thursday while he was joined by family, friends, chamber staff and ambassadors.

Fulton has been in this type of business for more than 20 years. He primarily clears trees for housing developments and other businesses. He is based in Florence but works mainly in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area.

Fulton works alone but is hoping to grow his business in the Florence area and hire more employees.

He said it was always his mother’s dream for him to go into business for himself.

“I woke up one day said I’m going to start my own business,” Fulton said.

Fulton was in the construction business when he decided he wanted to go into business for himself. Fulton said he was tired of 12-hour shifts and wanted to be able to spend more time with his six children.

Fulton joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce for its help and exposure. He said the chamber has a reputation for helping small business and providing networking opportunities.

“I want to bring what I have learned in the business back to the Florence area,” Fulton said.

He is a native of this area and he attended Timmonsville High School.

To contact Fulton from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. call 704-905-9727 or reach out on Facebook.