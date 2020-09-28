D's Mini Doughnuts food truck holds ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Monday morning celebrating the opening of the D’s Mini Doughnuts food truck and its membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Owner Dalton Moran cut the ribbon. He was joined by his father, Darryl Moran, friends and chamber ambassadors.

The Morans looked into opening a brick and mortar business before COVID-19 started, but when Darryl’s nephew in Monks Corner opened a food truck business, they checked it out and decided to do the same.

This is Dalton’s first venture into the food business.

The D’s Mini Doughnuts food truck is now available for fundraisers, special events, corporate events, holiday events and others.

Dalton started the business approximately four weeks ago. He went to the Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway for his soft opening. Since then, the food truck has been parked at Holt Bros. BBQ in Darlington and on Saturdays at Sam’s in Florence. The doughnuts are available other days at various locations.

The best way to find out where the truck will be parked and the hours is on D’s Mini Doughnuts Facebook page. Dalton has more than 900 followers on Facebook already, Darryl said.