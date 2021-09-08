Dunkin' opens in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A long line circled the new Dunkin’ in Hartsville on Fourth Street on Wednesday morning in anticipation of the opening. The first 100 customers in line will receive a year of free coffee.
Frank Gonzalez of McBee rolled into the drive-thru line at 4 a.m. hoping to be the first one in line.
“I am excited about the coffee,” Gonzalez said as he waited. “I like Dunkin’ the best.”
He said a friend told him about the free offer.
Anna Dapson joined Gonzalez in line about 5:45 a.m. With Dapson was LeVeta Morrison, one of the first bakers at Granny’s Oven Donut Shop that served the Hartsville Community doughnuts many years ago.
“I want the free coffee for a year,” Dapson said. “But I am excited about the bacon.”
In addition to donuts and coffee, hot and iced; espresso; hot chocolate; hot tea; chai lLatte, and other drinks, the menu includes snackin’ bacon, rollups, croissants, and sandwiches. A Baskin-Robbins is in Dunkin’ Donuts.
From Fayetteville, North Carolina, Peter Patel, franchise co-owner with his father, G.P. Patel, said this is their 11th store. They have others in Fayetteville, in Robeson County, North Carolina, and other locations but this is the first one in the Pee Dee. Patel said he wanted to get in this market and will be opening others in Darlington, Florence and Lake City in the near future.
He has about 60 employees working at the Hartsville location. Deep Patel is director of operations for Hartsville.
Sharing in the ribbon cutting celebration were the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce and the city of Hartsville welcoming the Patels to the community. G.P. Patel cut the ribbon surrounded by family.
Hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.