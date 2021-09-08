Dunkin' opens in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A long line circled the new Dunkin’ in Hartsville on Fourth Street on Wednesday morning in anticipation of the opening. The first 100 customers in line will receive a year of free coffee.

Frank Gonzalez of McBee rolled into the drive-thru line at 4 a.m. hoping to be the first one in line.

“I am excited about the coffee,” Gonzalez said as he waited. “I like Dunkin’ the best.”

He said a friend told him about the free offer.

Anna Dapson joined Gonzalez in line about 5:45 a.m. With Dapson was LeVeta Morrison, one of the first bakers at Granny’s Oven Donut Shop that served the Hartsville Community doughnuts many years ago.

“I want the free coffee for a year,” Dapson said. “But I am excited about the bacon.”

In addition to donuts and coffee, hot and iced; espresso; hot chocolate; hot tea; chai lLatte, and other drinks, the menu includes snackin’ bacon, rollups, croissants, and sandwiches. A Baskin-Robbins is in Dunkin’ Donuts.