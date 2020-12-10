Effingham lumber companies continue to expand

FLORENCE, S.C. – Charles Ingram Lumber Company and its sister company, Willowcreek Lumber Company, announced plans to reinvest in an expansion project originally announced in 2016.

The additional investment will include $10 million for Charles Ingram Lumber Company and $10 million for Willowcreek Lumber Company to total $20 million in additional investment.

Located at 4930 Planer Road in Effingham, the companies’ additional investment will go toward updating major components of the mills. Charles Ingram Lumber Company will rebuild its log merchandizer, which converts trees to logs. Willowcreek Lumber Company will rebuild its entire saw line. The goal of the project is to modernize both facilities.

Founded in 1932, Charles Ingram Lumber Company is a family-owned sawmill that has long-standing roots in Florence County. Both Charles Ingram Lumber Company and Willowcreek Lumber Company manufacture lumber products that are mainly sold in the Southeast.

Both projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2021.