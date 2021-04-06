Eliza's Vegan Cafe Food Truck rolls into town for ribbon cutting

There were obstacles that got in the way of that, including COVID-19.

“I decided to open a food truck instead,” she said. “It is fun to teach people to eat healthy.”

K’Patrick came to Florence the first time in 1989 and returned in 2015.

She had people tell her she couldn’t make a go of it with vegan food because there were not enough vegans in the area to sustain such a business. She has since discovered there are others that are vegans.

"We utilize organic fruits and vegetables when possible, and purchase locally, when possible,” she said on her website.

Her menu includes vegan burgers and other items and will soon include vegan ice cream.

She said her first day on Tuesday was not without its ups and downs. The first hour nothing worked, K’Patrick said. She said other food truck owners at Eats on the Creek came to her rescue.

Patrick said she will be taking it one day at a time until she gets everything operating as she wants and finds some more help.

“I will be back on tomorrow (Wednesday),” she said.

Check out her website or Facebook page to find out where her food truck will be located.