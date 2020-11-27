FamilyTIES celebrates joining chamber with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. — FamilyTIES, at 1512 W. Evans St. in Florence, celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday with a ribbon cutting. Tene` Williams, owner/operator, cut the ribbon with family and chamber ambassadors joining in.

FamilyTIES offers case management services and early intervention. It is a provider for Babynet, an interagency early intervention system for children under 3 years of age with developmental delays, or who have conditions associated with developmental delays, and case management for community long-term care, offering programs to help people who need assistance but want to live at home.

Williams said she worked for larger agencies providing the same services before going out on her own about three years ago.

“I always had a desire to help people,” Williams said. “And I wanted to work in my own business.”

She works with a small team of two employees.

She said the TIES in her business’s name stands for “Taking In Every Second.” She said they always do everything they can to help families.