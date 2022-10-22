Fatz Cafe cuts ribbon to celebrate joining chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. – Fatz Café held a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Chamber staff and ambassadors participated in the event. General Manager Ashley Morrison cut the ribbon.

The Fatz restaurant serves lunch and dinner and caters. It is located at 2007 W. Lucas St. in Florence and has been serving the community for about 20 years. Fatz is headquartered in Greenville. There are 21 restaurants in the group.

The restaurant specializes in Southern cuisine that includes ribs, steak, chicken and seafood.

Morrison has been the general manager for about two years. She works with a staff of about 25.

“I have always been people oriented,” Morrison said. “We get a lot of travelers and we never know who we are going to meet.”

Samantha Merritt, catering and events specialist, said since COVID Fatz has tried to participate in more community activities. Before COVID, she said, Fatz was very active in the Florence community. The business likes to sponsor educational events as well as community events.

“We want to let the community know we are still here,” she said. “We are family-focused.”

She said there is a saying at Fatz that everybody is a regular and regulars are family. Merritt said catering is a good portion of their business. They do a lot of catering for businesses and schools during the week.

She said Fatz will be participating in the Haunted Hotel this year at the Florence Center.

Fatz catering manager Lori Owens said they have been doing some remodeling and updated the Florence restaurant. She said they want people to stop by and see the changes that have been made.

Owens said when she became catering manager she was asked what was one of the first things she would like to see happen. Her reply was she wanted the individual restaurants to join their local chambers. She said there is no better way to get involved in the community and to get the word out about your business.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.