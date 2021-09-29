Florence and Hartsville chambers join forces for 2021 Grassroots Tour

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce teamed up to present the South Chamber of Commerce Annual Grassroots Tour on Wednesday. This year’s luncheon meeting was held at SiMT on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus.
Each fall, the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce partners with regional and local chambers across the state on the Chamber’s annual Grassroots Tour. The tour allows the state chamber to hear from businesses from around the state on issues they are facing that they would like addressed. The feedback received from the meetings from around the state will help shape the state chamber’s 2022 Agenda and set the chamber’s priorities for the 2022 legislative agenda.
Mike Miller, president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, said it was a sold-out event. He and Murphy Monk, president of the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce, were joined by members from both chambers.
Miller said the Grassroots program is part of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce’s effort to share the past year’s legislative accomplishments at the state level and to talk about efforts to push certain legislative issues that may improve state and regional business opportunities in the coming year.
The meeting also provided an opportunity for the state chamber to hear feedback on what’s important to businesses in Pee Dee region of South Carolina going forward. That information is vital to the yearly policy planning process at the state level.
Bob Morgan, president and CEO of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, discussed the business community’s top legislative priorities for the year. He engaged those attending in a SC membership survey,
One of the questions he asked the group was how they would rate the overall economy in South Carolina. Most selected “good” as their answer. Of those participating in the survey approximately 46 selected “good”; five selected “excellent,” two selected “bad” and eight “not sure.”
Morgan said he attributes the response as “good” and “not great” to anxiety over COVID in the last month or so.
“I sense frustration from our business community and anxiety over the labor shortage and the supply chain that they could hold them back,” Morgan said.
Another question on the survey was “How has the pandemic changed how you operate your business?” Some of the choices were allowing employees to work from home, more focus on health and well-being, more remote or online work activity and meetings and less business travel. An overwhelming majority responded all of these.
Morgan said the Biden administration has announced that the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing a rule that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require any workers unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work.
He followed the statement with the question “Do you believe the presidential administration should have the authority to require employers to require vaccines or weekly COVID testing? Thirty-nine responded no to that question and 25 yes.
One question concerned support for legalizing medical marijuana or recreational marijuana. Support for medical marijuana was about two to one. He said that surprised him. The support was above that of other areas of the state polled.
Morgan touched on the American Rescue Plan Act and said of the $1.9 trillion federal COVID relief bill South Carolina’s share is $8.8 billion. He said eligible uses include: support for reopening key industries, water and sewer infrastructure, educational learning loss and revenue replacement.
He said the U.S. Senate has passed a $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill. He said the bipartisan infrastructure deal will provide resources to modernize the state’s surface transportation, water, energy and telecommunications systems.
On the state level, Morgan said, 2021 legislative victories include passing the COVID-19 liability protection legislation, expanding rural broadband, improving accountability for severely underperforming schools and districts in South Carolina.
He said goals for 2022 should be to finish the job of passing the hate-crimes bill, comprehensive tax reform/tax cuts and legal liability reform.
Morgan said the highest open job rates in the nation are in the South, which includes South Carolina. Those areas with the highest open job rates are in leisure, hospitality and manufacturing.
Morgan discussed tax reform. He said South Carolina has the 11th highest percentage of property taxes paid by businesses and 68 percent of all property taxes are paid by business. He said South Carolina ranks 33rd lowest for business tax climate, according to the Tax Foundation.
He said South Carolina has the fourth-largest state highway system in the nation. It is the sixth-fastest-growing state in the nation and it has the 36th lowest in the nation gas tax.
He said the mission of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce is to be the leading voice for business in South Carolina.
Morgan said important issues going into the coming year will be “preventing another shutdown due to COVID, labor, labor, labor and a shutdown of the supply chain.”