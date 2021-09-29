Florence and Hartsville chambers join forces for 2021 Grassroots Tour

Bob Morgan, president and CEO of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, discussed the business community’s top legislative priorities for the year. He engaged those attending in a SC membership survey,

One of the questions he asked the group was how they would rate the overall economy in South Carolina. Most selected “good” as their answer. Of those participating in the survey approximately 46 selected “good”; five selected “excellent,” two selected “bad” and eight “not sure.”

Morgan said he attributes the response as “good” and “not great” to anxiety over COVID in the last month or so.

“I sense frustration from our business community and anxiety over the labor shortage and the supply chain that they could hold them back,” Morgan said.

Another question on the survey was “How has the pandemic changed how you operate your business?” Some of the choices were allowing employees to work from home, more focus on health and well-being, more remote or online work activity and meetings and less business travel. An overwhelming majority responded all of these.