Florence Chamber of Commerce joins Grand Strand Service Corps of Retired Executives

“Early reaction to the chamber’s move to bring SCORE resources into the Pee Dee has been encouraging on two fronts,” said Mike Miller, president of the Florence Chamber. “We are delighted with the number of local business leaders that have reached out looking to give back to community by becoming a SCORE mentor, and we have already realized many seeking help and support for their business ideas. Given these initial results, the project seems a home run for everyone.”

The program’s mentors are available to work remotely via phone, email and video. This allows businesses to connect safely with expert mentors from the Pee Dee and Grand Strand area. The Florence Chamber offices will also be a meeting option for the program services.

Jim Helfgott, chapter chair for SCORE Grand Strand said, “SCORE Grand Stand is very excited to be extending into the Pee Dee with a branch located in Florence. The SCORE PEE DEE Branch will continue the work of SCORE Grand Strand in serving small business clients in our nine-county area. We appreciate the support of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce in providing SCORE with office space and logistics for a physical presence to make free mentoring and workshop services conveniently available to entrepreneurs in business or those looking to start a business in the Pee Dee.”