Florence Chamber of Commerce joins Grand Strand Service Corps of Retired Executives

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce joins with Grand Strand Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE) to support a new Pee Dee Branch, allowing this area to have access to a mentorship program.
The partnership will provide the region additional resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs.
SCORE is a nonprofit resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration dedicated to the formation and growth of small businesses in the United States. It provides free business advice and mentoring, offering low or no-cost business training and sharing free business templates and resources.
“With small businesses providing nearly 50 percent of all jobs in South Carolina, the need for a strong mentoring program is more important now than ever," said Mike Reichenbach, chairman of the Florence Chamber. "With the Florence Chamber partnering with SCORE to launch a Pee Dee Branch, new or struggling small businesses will now have access to an experienced mentoring program. Given how challenging and lonely small business leadership can be, especially during such volatile economic times, a mentor/mentee relationship can prove very beneficial.”
Nationally, SCORE’s mission is to foster vibrant small business communities through mentoring and education. With the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, it has helped more than 11 million entrepreneurs since 1964.
“Early reaction to the chamber’s move to bring SCORE resources into the Pee Dee has been encouraging on two fronts,” said Mike Miller, president of the Florence Chamber. “We are delighted with the number of local business leaders that have reached out looking to give back to community by becoming a SCORE mentor, and we have already realized many seeking help and support for their business ideas. Given these initial results, the project seems a home run for everyone.”
The program’s mentors are available to work remotely via phone, email and video. This allows businesses to connect safely with expert mentors from the Pee Dee and Grand Strand area. The Florence Chamber offices will also be a meeting option for the program services.
Jim Helfgott, chapter chair for SCORE Grand Strand said, “SCORE Grand Stand is very excited to be extending into the Pee Dee with a branch located in Florence. The SCORE PEE DEE Branch will continue the work of SCORE Grand Strand in serving small business clients in our nine-county area. We appreciate the support of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce in providing SCORE with office space and logistics for a physical presence to make free mentoring and workshop services conveniently available to entrepreneurs in business or those looking to start a business in the Pee Dee.”
The Florence Chamber staff, area small business owners, chamber ambassadors, along with representatives from the Grand Strand SCORE, will hold a news conference and ribbon cutting to celebration the partnership at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19. The brief gathering will be held at the Florence Chamber offices at 100 West Evans St. in Florence. The public is invited.
If you have any questions about the SCORE mentorship program, check out the Chamber website at flochamber.com under business development, call the Florence Chamber at 843-665-0515 or go directly to the SCORE Pee Dee Branch web page at Grandstrand.score.org/peedee.