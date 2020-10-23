 Skip to main content
Food Lion to help feed the community
Food Lion to help feed the community

SALISBURY, N.C. — Food Lion is launching a new campaign aimed at helping to support children and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with local efforts to nourish neighbors in the greater Florence area.

Through the Faces of Hope campaign, Food Lion Feeds is donating 9.5 million meals to Feeding America partner food banks throughout its 10-state footprint. This widespread effort will affect local communities across Food Lion’s 10-state service area and assist its 30 Feeding America partner food banks in meeting unprecedented demand as a result of the pandemic. Food Lion Feeds is the retailer’s hunger relief initiative.

In the greater Florence area specifically, Food Lion Feeds will be restocking several food pantries across the region, and also will makeover one food pantry by making equipment donations, interior renovations and restocking its shelves. In Florence, New Deliverance Outreach will receive a makeover of its food pantry. Food Lion will be donating a refrigerator and freezer, making interior renovations and restocking its shelves.

It will also restock the pantries at Harvest Time Evangelical Center in Mullins and Word of Life in Bennettsville.

“Already on the frontlines of ensuring all of our neighbors receive the nourishment they need, our food bank partners are now faced with new challenges from COVID-19 such as increased demand for food, transportation, and volunteer shortages,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion president. “At Food Lion, we’re proud to work with these incredible organizations every day, and we’re committed to continuing to help ease the additional burden felt by our food bank partners and ensure they can feed families counting on them for their next meal.”

