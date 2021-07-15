Former governor Beasley to address Pee Dee community

FLORENCE, S.C. – David Beasley, the executive director of the World Food Program and a former governor of South Carolina, will address the community and area business leaders at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s annual Membership Luncheon.

The World Food Program was the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

The luncheon will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9 at the Florence Center.

The Chamber Business Person of the Year, presented by Wells Fargo, will also be announced at the luncheon.

Beasley was the keynote speaker at the Florence Chambers Membership Luncheon in August of 2018, which saw a sellout crowd of more than 500 attendees at the Florence Center.

“The last time David addressed our membership, it was to a sold-out crowd,” Florence Chamber President Mike Miller said. “Mr. Beasley spoke about an hour, and not a soul left the room. The conversation was engaging, informative and entertaining.

“We expect him to share his thoughts on the WFP being awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize and offer experiences the WFP faced under the worldwide COVID-19 conditions.”

