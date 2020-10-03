Four people running for two Florence City Council seats

FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people are running for two at-large seats on the Florence City Council.
The candidates are Democrat Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, Republican Steve Byrd, Democrat Chaquez McCall, and Republican John Sweeney.
All four recently spoke at a candidate forum hosted by the Florence County Republican Party and the Florence chapter of the League of Women Voters.
Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes
Barnes announced her campaign on Nov. 10, 2019, at an event at Sole Cafe.
She said she was a "hometown girl." She added that she was raised here and had raised her family here.
Barnes described herself as a business owner for 32 years, an administrator at Florence-Darlington Technical College and Virginia College, and a pastor of a church in North Carolina.
She added she was part of one of the Oscar James Salon and Spa that helped kick off the downtown redevelopment initiative.
"I decided to run 1. because I felt like it was time. It was time to get off the sidelines and get to work. It was time for us to stop sitting on the sidelines complaining about the problem, but to be part of the solution," Barnes said. "I am a team worker. I believe in collaborations. I believe in uniting the different entities so that we will be a better Florence, a stronger Florence."
She previously sought a seat on the Florence One Schools board of trustees in 2018 but was not elected.
Barnes was one of two Democrats to advance following the June 9 Democratic primary for the seats. She received the most votes and advanced over three people including incumbent Glynn F. Willis.
Steve Byrd
Byrd filed for office on March 30.
He said at the forum that he grew up in the Pee Dee, left, and came back a few years ago to be near his children and grandchildren.
Byrd described himself as a former business development consultant and a pastor. He said he worked with small businesses to help them put together loan packages for the Small Business Administration, doing projections for new sites, lease negotiations, and things that help a small business get started.
"I feel that the skill set that I have developed in my work experience ... I believe that the skill set I've been able to develop, once I got back to the Florence area, I saw needs in this area that I think will help our future generations," Byrd said. "I believe that the voters have an opportunity in this election to look at all of the candidates and our skill sets and look at the puzzle that we will face in 2020."
He has never run for office before.
Two Republicans were running for two seats on the city council, thus there was no primary held on June 9 and Byrd advanced to the general election.
Chaquez McCall
McCall announced his campaign on Dec. 15, 2019, at an event at Monumental Missionary Baptist Church.
He described himself as a father, a husband, and a public servant of the community.
McCall said he was a graduate of Francis Marion University and a licensed attorney.
"I came back home after law school because I believe in not what Florence offers now but Florence can," McCall said. "When I opened my practice here in Florence. I prided myself on giving a voice to the voiceless, giving someone the first opportunity to be heard in court. I want to bring that same skill set of problem solving and understanding to city council."
He has never run for office before.
McCall was one of two Democrats to advance following the June 9 Democratic primary for the seats. He received the second-most votes and advanced over three people including incumbent Glynn F. Willis.
John Sweeney
Sweeney announced his campaign on Feb. 15 via a video announcement.
He described himself using the letters CEO and the words "Choose Florence."
Sweeney said the C stood for creative, the E for energetic, and the O for optimistic.
"Frankly, I think that it is what the city needs right now," Sweeney said. "Choose Florence is not just my campaign slogan. It's how I would act on city council. I will take every single issue and look at it from the prospective of with this decision is someone more or less likely to choose this community. Frankly, the citizens are the customers of the city and we need to make the best case possible for you to stay here."
Sweeney added that he works in economic development. He said he tries to attract new industry to the area. He later added that he was a graduate of Francis Marion University, a former journalist at the Morning News and WBTW, and former employee of Congressman Tom Rice.
He has never run for office before.
Two Republicans were running for two seats on the city council, thus there was no primary held on June 9 and Sweeney advanced to the general election.
What do you plan to do if elected?
Barnes said she would work on unifying the city so that it could be a better and stronger city. She added that she felt the city should continue in the direction it is on to keep moving forward.
Byrd said he believed the city council needed a person with the skill set to help businesses in the community grow.
McCall said he wanted to make sure Florence worked well for everyone, regardless of what side of the tracks they were born on or what position the person's parents had in life. He said wanted to make sure every Florence resident could live up to their potential.
Sweeney said he would look creatively at community safety, have the energy for neighborhood revitalization, and be optimistic to see the bright future ahead if the city makes the right choices.
The election is scheduled for Nov. 3. Absentee balloting begins on Monday.
