Four people running for two Florence City Council seats

He described himself using the letters CEO and the words "Choose Florence."

Sweeney said the C stood for creative, the E for energetic, and the O for optimistic.

"Frankly, I think that it is what the city needs right now," Sweeney said. "Choose Florence is not just my campaign slogan. It's how I would act on city council. I will take every single issue and look at it from the prospective of with this decision is someone more or less likely to choose this community. Frankly, the citizens are the customers of the city and we need to make the best case possible for you to stay here."

Sweeney added that he works in economic development. He said he tries to attract new industry to the area. He later added that he was a graduate of Francis Marion University, a former journalist at the Morning News and WBTW, and former employee of Congressman Tom Rice.

He has never run for office before.

Two Republicans were running for two seats on the city council, thus there was no primary held on June 9 and Sweeney advanced to the general election.

What do you plan to do if elected?