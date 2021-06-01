Freddy's opens on Pamplico Highway

FLORENCE, S.C. – Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers officially opened in Florence at 10 a.m. Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Franchise owner Brett Rickert was joined by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and its ambassadors, his father and partner Stan Rickert and the Freddy’s team for the celebration.
Cutting the ribbon was General Manager Cormika Johnson-Richburg.
Located at 1104 Pamplico Highway near MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, Freddy’s is known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers, Vienna Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and frozen custard treats made with freshly churned chocolate or vanilla frozen custard.
“The area along Pamplico Highway is flourishing with restaurants and retail businesses that make it a great fit for Freddy’s,” Rickert said in a company release. “Our location makes us an easily accessible dining option for guests traveling along the highway, as well as for families in the nearby residential neighborhoods.”
The 2,589 square-foot, freestanding restaurant seats 60 guests and has additional seating on the patio, stated the release. Drive-thru service, DoorDash delivery and mobile ordering through the Freddy’s app are also available.
Rickert has a team of approximately 65 employees.
This is their fourth location, with three others in the metro-Columbia area.
“Florence is my territory,” Rickert said.
“We always like to get involved with the chamber. We are heavily involved with the Columbia chamber.”
Rickert is originally from Kansas. He lives in Columbia.
Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy’s opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a combination of cooked-to-order Steakburgers seasoned with Freddy’s Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning, Vienna Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy’s Famous Fry Sauce and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day. The brand was acquired by private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners in March of 2021. Freddy’s has grown to more than 400 locations that serve 32 states from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia and down the East Coast states to Florida.
Freddy’s has twice been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, The 2021 Restaurant Business 10 Fastest Growing Chains in the U.S. List, Entrepreneur’s 2021 Franchise 500 top 100, Franchise Times magazine’s 2020 Fast & Serious top 40 and many other nationwide and local industry awards.