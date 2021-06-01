Freddy's opens on Pamplico Highway

This is their fourth location, with three others in the metro-Columbia area.

“Florence is my territory,” Rickert said.

“We always like to get involved with the chamber. We are heavily involved with the Columbia chamber.”

Rickert is originally from Kansas. He lives in Columbia.

Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy’s opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a combination of cooked-to-order Steakburgers seasoned with Freddy’s Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning, Vienna Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy’s Famous Fry Sauce and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day. The brand was acquired by private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners in March of 2021. Freddy’s has grown to more than 400 locations that serve 32 states from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia and down the East Coast states to Florida.

Freddy’s has twice been named No. 1 on Forbes Best Franchises to Buy, The 2021 Restaurant Business 10 Fastest Growing Chains in the U.S. List, Entrepreneur’s 2021 Franchise 500 top 100, Franchise Times magazine’s 2020 Fast & Serious top 40 and many other nationwide and local industry awards.