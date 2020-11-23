Gas prices in Carolinas trending cheaper ahead of holiday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Pump prices in the Carolinas are continuing to trend cheaper as averages are expected to continue to push less expensive heading into December.

“Usually cheaper gas prices are an incentive for people to travel during the holiday weekend,” said Tiffany Wright, a spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club in the Carolinas. “That’s not the case this year. We’ll see a significant decrease in Thanksgiving travel due to the spike in positive COVID cases and the latest CDC guidance, which has prompted people to reconsider traveling and spend the holiday at home.”

South Carolina’s average sits at $1.87 – 2 cents cheaper than last week and last month ($1.89), but 41 cents less than a year ago. South Carolina also made the nation’s top 10 least expensive markets.

North Carolina’s average sits at $1.93 – 3 cents cheaper than last week, 6 cents cheaper than last month and 44 cents less than a year ago.

At $2.10, today’s national gas price average is shaping up to be the lowest since 2015. The holiday weekend average that year was a nickel cheaper at $2.05.