Gateway Realty opens and joins the chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. – Gateway Realty Group held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Owner and broker-in-charge Samantha Murray cut the ribbon with staff and chamber ambassadors participating.

The realty company is located at 612 S. Coit St. in Florence and has been open approximately two weeks.

Feebe Dixon is the operations manager. Alaina Dixon is an agent and Angela Huggins is a broker assistant.

The group specializes in all types of real estate – residential, commercial, land and investment.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Murray, a native of Florence and graduate of Wilson High School, was raised in the Greater Pee Dee Region. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology with a minor in social work from Fayetteville State University and a Master of Arts degree in counseling from Webster University. She has more than 14 years of experience and was previously an agent with Weichert Realty Company.

She enjoys traveling, decorating and home staging.