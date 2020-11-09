 Skip to main content
Gateway Realty opens and joins the chamber
Gateway Realty opens and joins the chamber

Gateway Realty opens and joins the chamber

Samantha Murray, the owner and broker-in-charge of Gateway Realty Group, cuts the ribbon for her new business on Monday morning, signifying her membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Joining her are staff and chamber ambassadors. The realty company is located at 612 S. Coit St. in Florence.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Gateway Realty Group held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday with the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Owner and broker-in-charge Samantha Murray cut the ribbon with staff and chamber ambassadors participating.

The realty company is located at 612 S. Coit St. in Florence and has been open approximately two weeks.

Feebe Dixon is the operations manager. Alaina Dixon is an agent and Angela Huggins is a broker assistant.

The group specializes in all types of real estate – residential, commercial, land and investment.

Murray, a native of Florence and graduate of Wilson High School, was raised in the Greater Pee Dee Region. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology with a minor in social work from Fayetteville State University and a Master of Arts degree in counseling from Webster University. She has more than 14 years of experience and was previously an agent with Weichert Realty Company.

She enjoys traveling, decorating and home staging.

“I pride myself on going the extra mile to successfully guide buyers and sellers through seamless real estate transactions," Murray said. “My goal in every transaction is to be available to you when you need me and ensure you are well informed and educated about the housing market. I strive to have great communication with each of my clients, work diligently to create a stress-free move and create lasting relationships along the way. I bring years of experience in new construction sales, existing home sales and custom-built home sales.”

Feebe Dixon said they joined the chamber of commerce to have a relationship and communication with other small business owners in the community. She said it is also great for marketing and advertising.

“We hope to be an active member,” she said.

Dixon said Murray is active in the community and gives two college scholarships a year.

