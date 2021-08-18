Glam Kouture joins chamber and celebrates with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE – A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday afternoon at Glam Kouture on Dargan Street.

Owner Kourtney Cannon was celebrating the opening of her new store-front location in downtown Florence at 181 N. Dargan St. and joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Chamber staff and ambassadors participated in the ribbon cutting.

Cannon opened her online business in 2019 and previously opened a store at Magnolia Mall. She has six years of retail experience, previously working at Cato’s.

Glam Kouture offers women's clothing and accessories. Cannon said she hopes to have women's shoes soon. She described her clothing as young contemporary and business casual with sizes ranging from junior miss to plus sizes.

“I want to offer women a more affordable way of buying clothes,” she said.

Cannon said her father told her about the Chamber of Commerce and the help it offers to small-business owners. She said she is looking forward to the networking possibilities and eager to get involved in chamber programs and projects.

Cannon grew up in Florence and Sumter. She attended three of her four years of high school at South Florence but graduated from Crestwood High School in Sumter.