Gold Star Urgent Care to open its doors on Aug. 16

FLORENCE, – A ribbon cutting was held Thursday morning for Gold Star Urgent Care, which will open its doors on Aug. 16 at 960 Suite L, Pamplico Highway, across from MUSC Florence.
Owner Latoya Lane-Milo was joined for the ribbon cutting by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, chamber ambassadors and staff, family, friends, and co-workers.
“Everyone who is here was on the journey with me,” Lane-Milo said.
Assisting her in cutting the ribbon were her three children, Juan Fargas, Shawenta Mack and Kae’dyn Milo, and her husband, Laquentin Milo.
Lane-Milo, a nurse practitioner, will be working with four medical assistants and an office manager, seeing patients with colds, coughs, and any other urgent care need.
She will offer a flat-fee, $99 self-pay for people who don’t have insurance or have high deductibles. She will also be giving Department of Transportation (DOT) physicals for $75.
Lane-Milo is a native of Florence, a member of Bethel Apostolic Faith Church and a 2005 graduate of Wilson High School. She continued her education at Central Carolina Tech and Francis Marion University, where she earned her bachelor’s and masters’ degrees.
While in school, Lane-Milo worked at McLeod Regional Medical Center in the emergency room. Lane-Milo said working in the ER at McLeod she saw where there was a need for more urgent care facilities in this area.
“So many people don’t have primary care doctors or someone they can trust,” Lane-Milo said. “I wanted to be that bridge for them in their health care.”
She said there is a lot of inequality between health care for some. As single, working mother once, Lane-Milo said she knows how hard it is for them to get off from work and to the doctor’s office during regular office hours themselves and with their children.
“I saw a need for after-hours care,” she said.
Lane-Milo said she joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce for the networking opportunities it provides and the exposure to a lot of different people in different professions.
“I want to attend its small-business classes,” she said. “Even their emails have already been helpful.”
Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome. For an appointment, call 843-407-4451.