Gold Star Urgent Care to open its doors on Aug. 16

FLORENCE, – A ribbon cutting was held Thursday morning for Gold Star Urgent Care, which will open its doors on Aug. 16 at 960 Suite L, Pamplico Highway, across from MUSC Florence.

Owner Latoya Lane-Milo was joined for the ribbon cutting by the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, chamber ambassadors and staff, family, friends, and co-workers.

“Everyone who is here was on the journey with me,” Lane-Milo said.

Assisting her in cutting the ribbon were her three children, Juan Fargas, Shawenta Mack and Kae’dyn Milo, and her husband, Laquentin Milo.

Lane-Milo, a nurse practitioner, will be working with four medical assistants and an office manager, seeing patients with colds, coughs, and any other urgent care need.

She will offer a flat-fee, $99 self-pay for people who don’t have insurance or have high deductibles. She will also be giving Department of Transportation (DOT) physicals for $75.

Lane-Milo is a native of Florence, a member of Bethel Apostolic Faith Church and a 2005 graduate of Wilson High School. She continued her education at Central Carolina Tech and Francis Marion University, where she earned her bachelor’s and masters’ degrees.