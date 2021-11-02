Goldman Site Services celebrates joining the chamber with ribbon cutting

 Skip to main content
Ben Goldman, owner/operator of Goldman Site Services, cuts the ribbon to celebrate joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Joining the celebration are chamber staff and ambassadors, family and employees.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON/MORNING NEWS

SCRANTON – Goldman Site Services celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Monday afternoon with a ribbon cutting at the business on the Olanta Highway outside Scranton. Joining co-owners Ben Goldman and his father, Don Goldman, for the ribbon cutting were chamber staff and ambassadors, family and employees.

Owner/operator Ben Goldman cut the ribbon. Goldman said they offer grading, excavation, demolition, land and brush clearing, forestry mulching and other services. He said they do commercial and residential work. Goldman said he has been in business for about three years.

“We started out doing lawn care and shifted gears to do this,” Goldman said.

“I learned from past experience and getting out and doing the work,” he said. “I know a lot from other jobs I have had.”

Goldman said he enjoys working outdoors and the fact that everyday isn’t the same.

The business is at 2865 Olanta Highway in Scranton. Goldman said they have three employees and a variety of heavy equipment to get the job done.

Goldman said he joined the chamber to network and get to know new people in the community.

“I want to get involved,” he said.

Goldman and his wife, Courtney, have one son, Wyatt.

He and his father are volunteers with the Olanta Fire Department. Goldman said he has been a volunteer firefighter since he was 15 years old.

For more information about their services, call 843-687-2795 or Benjamin.goldman@aol.com

