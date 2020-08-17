You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grace Outdoor joins Florence chamber
0 comments
top story

Grace Outdoor joins Florence chamber

Only $5 for 5 months
Grace Outdoor joins Florence chamber

Josh Madsen from Grace Outdoor cuts the ribbon Monday as his advertising company celebrates joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with chamber ambassadors.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Grace Outdoor advertising celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting Monday at the chamber. Chamber ambassadors joined in the celebration.

Josh Madsen from Grace Outdoor was on hand to cut the ribbon.

Grace Outdoor is a locally owned, family business based in Columbia. It is an outdoor advertising company. While based in Columbia, Madsen said the company got its start in the Florence area selling billboards along I-95. They now operate in Columbia, Florence, Charleston, Greenville and Walterboro in South Carolina, Charlotte and Atlanta and along major interstates in South Carolina.

“We operate both traditional and digital billboards,” Madsen said.

Madsen said Grace Outdoor is a small company focusing on South Carolina with a staff of about 12 people. CEO/President Diana Stevenson opened the company with her husband, Hal Stevenson.

Madsen said because they offer digital billboards, Grace Outdoor is able to reach the small, family-owned businesses in the areas they serve. He said the digital billboards have more than one ad, costing less to advertise than on the traditional billboard. He said they are able to help nonprofits out also.

“We try to be a presence in the areas we serve,” Madsen said.

That is one reason for joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, he said. Madsen said they want to meet business owners in the community and get to know them. He said the chamber offers a great opportunity for networking, and Grace Outdoor looks forward to being a part of the Florence chamber and the community.

Madsen said the company is ready to start branching out to online ads to provide another opportunity for those they serve.

The home office is located at 1201 Lincoln St. in Columbia.

aarvidson@hartsvillemessenger.com

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soulift joins chamber and celebrates with ribbon cutting
Local Business News

Soulift joins chamber and celebrates with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Soulift – Yoga, Pilates and Barre – celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Thursday with an outdoor ribbon cutting. Owners Grace Timms and Belinthia Elder of Florence cut the ribbon and were joined by chamber ambassadors, family and some of their staff for the event.

River Norton joins Weichert, Realtors
Local Business News

River Norton joins Weichert, Realtors

FLORENCE, S.C. – Weichert, Realtors® - The Freedom Group, an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate in Florence, recently welcomed Realtor River Norton to its team of agents. Norton will assist home buyers and sellers in and around Florence with their real estate needs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert