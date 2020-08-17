Grace Outdoor joins Florence chamber

FLORENCE, S.C. – Grace Outdoor advertising celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting Monday at the chamber. Chamber ambassadors joined in the celebration.
Josh Madsen from Grace Outdoor was on hand to cut the ribbon.
Grace Outdoor is a locally owned, family business based in Columbia. It is an outdoor advertising company. While based in Columbia, Madsen said the company got its start in the Florence area selling billboards along I-95. They now operate in Columbia, Florence, Charleston, Greenville and Walterboro in South Carolina, Charlotte and Atlanta and along major interstates in South Carolina.
“We operate both traditional and digital billboards,” Madsen said.
Madsen said Grace Outdoor is a small company focusing on South Carolina with a staff of about 12 people. CEO/President Diana Stevenson opened the company with her husband, Hal Stevenson.
Madsen said because they offer digital billboards, Grace Outdoor is able to reach the small, family-owned businesses in the areas they serve. He said the digital billboards have more than one ad, costing less to advertise than on the traditional billboard. He said they are able to help nonprofits out also.
“We try to be a presence in the areas we serve,” Madsen said.
That is one reason for joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, he said. Madsen said they want to meet business owners in the community and get to know them. He said the chamber offers a great opportunity for networking, and Grace Outdoor looks forward to being a part of the Florence chamber and the community.
Madsen said the company is ready to start branching out to online ads to provide another opportunity for those they serve.
The home office is located at 1201 Lincoln St. in Columbia.
