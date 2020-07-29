Graceland Buildings of the Pee Dee holds ribbon cutting

FLORENCE — A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday at Graceland Buildings of the Pee Dee celebrating its membership into the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Chamber ambassadors joined the celebration.
Jody Martin, owner of Graceland Buildings of the Pee Dee, opened the Graceland dealership in Florence in September 2019 at 2325 S. Irby St. He is joined by his wife, Cindy, in operating the business.
Whether it is extra storage space, a small cabin, pool house, carport or a “she shed" that you need, Martin has more than 40 models on site from which to choose.
Martin said his goal is to educate people on what Graceland has to offer, whether it is outright ownership or rent to own.
“Our objective is to sell people a good-quality product,” he said
The buildings are built in McCall to the company’s specification. He said the buildings can be custom designed in shape, size, color, roofing and trim.
Most, he said, are delivered already built.
Martin said the primary reason for purchasing portable buildings is for extra storage space. He said there is a wide range of sizes and prices.
“We have been busy and blessed,” Martin said. “We are trying to keep up with customers and rebuilding inventory.”
Martin said COVID-19 has in a way helped his business. He said people are at home cleaning up and cleaning out and finding themselves in need of more storage space. He said people know the quality of the Graceland building and are motivated by that quality to make a purchase.
He said there has been a strong movement in the storage building industry in recent months.
One of the best things to have happened since opening, Martin said, is to have his wife come work with him. She was a teacher.
“I have been involved in the agriculture community my whole life,” Martin said on Wednesday.
Martin was raised on a large farm outside Lake City, just a few miles from Florence County.
He is executive director of the annual South Carolina AgriBiz and Farm Expo and a former director of the Pee Dee Food Hub.
He said he has branched out and is serving the community in a totally different way.
Martin said he joined the chamber because he has always been a big fan of the chamber. He said it brings small businesses in the community together, working together and learning together. He said it is a great way to network.
“I’m friends with most members and now I feel like part of the team.” Martin said.
Graceland hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and by appointment at other times.
