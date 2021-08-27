Greyfeather ribbon cutting held Friday

FLORENCE – The Greyfeather Group eXp Realty celebrated Friday afternoon with a ribbon cutting for the opening of its new office space in downtown Florence and joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Greyfeather is at 150 N. Dargan St. in Florence.
Co-founders Cameron Michael and Andrew Savage cut the ribbon, joined by members of the Greyfeather team, and chamber staff and ambassadors.
The new office has been open for about four months, Michael said.
Together the owners have a combined 17 years of real estate experience.
There are 17 agent/partners in the Greyfeather Group in Florence and another five at the Myrtle Beach office.
The owners said they bring innovation and technology to the table and create multiple streams of revenue for their agents.
“We offer what others don’t,” Michael said.
Savage said they offer a positive, family environment. He said they are a “melting pot” of agents.
Michael said they are a young and energetic real estate group.
“We felt like Florence was missing a real estate company with the things we have to offer,” Michael said. “We have been received with overwhelming support from the community.”
He said it was at Savage’s urging that they looked for property downtown to locate their new offices.
“I knew we needed to be a part of the downtown and the revitalization movement downtown,” Savage said.
Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
“Our agents are on call 24/7,” Michael said.
The men agreed that joining the chamber would be good for business.
“We felt it was necessary for business,” Michael said. “We want to be a part of the great things going on at the chamber.”
He said networking is a necessity, and they hope to be involved with chamber projects.
Michael and Savage said they want to give back to the community. They said their agent/partners are also interested in giving back to the community.
“I am especially interested in giving back to the youth,” Savage said.
Michael said real estate is not something most people go to school to train for. They prepare to take their real estate license exam. He said he wants to help others learn and grow.
While not a native of Florence, Savage saidm he has been here since he was a child. Michael is a native of Society Hill. He said he was at one time the youngest councilman in Society Hill at 20 years of age.
For more information, contact the office at 843-269=1782 or visit the website at www.greyfeathergroup.com