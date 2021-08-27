Greyfeather ribbon cutting held Friday

He said it was at Savage’s urging that they looked for property downtown to locate their new offices.

“I knew we needed to be a part of the downtown and the revitalization movement downtown,” Savage said.

Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

“Our agents are on call 24/7,” Michael said.

The men agreed that joining the chamber would be good for business.

“We felt it was necessary for business,” Michael said. “We want to be a part of the great things going on at the chamber.”

He said networking is a necessity, and they hope to be involved with chamber projects.

Michael and Savage said they want to give back to the community. They said their agent/partners are also interested in giving back to the community.

“I am especially interested in giving back to the youth,” Savage said.

Michael said real estate is not something most people go to school to train for. They prepare to take their real estate license exam. He said he wants to help others learn and grow.