HDPT Family Medical Center host ribbon cutting

FLORENCE—HDPT Family Medical Center, 514 Second Loop Road in Florence, held a ribbon cutting to celebrate joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 22.
Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board Evelyn R. Coe and her son, Vincent Coe, were joined by chamber staff and ambassadors as she cut the ribbon.
HDPT was started in 2015. The company provides primary medical care to patients, ages 10 and up. It provides additional services such as Department of Transportation physicals, sports physicals and diabetic foot care.
HDPT operates with a staff of four.
Coe said what sets HDPT apart is the understanding of the “what” and “why.”
“Some patients don’t understand the ‘what’ and ‘why,’” she said. “Here can be a disconnect between what is being said and what is being heard. For example, a patient may have previously been diagnosed with diabetes and prescribed certain medication. They could believe it is to manage diabetes alone (the what) but don’t understand the underlying reason (the why) for the medicine. The prescribed medication could be to protect the kidneys, but if the patient isn’t informed or knows about the seriousness of failing to take the medicine, they may decide to stop taking it completely. That decision then puts the kidney function at risk. Our motto is ‘take charge of your health.’ That starts with understanding the ‘what’ and the ‘why’. That’s our starting point.”
People are also reading…
Coe said her son encouraged her to join the Florence Chamber of Commerce, where he is also a member. She plans to be an active member of the chamber.
“We want to be a resource to other businesses here in Florence,” she said.
Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.