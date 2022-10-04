HDPT Family Medical Center host ribbon cutting

“Some patients don’t understand the ‘what’ and ‘why,’” she said. “Here can be a disconnect between what is being said and what is being heard. For example, a patient may have previously been diagnosed with diabetes and prescribed certain medication. They could believe it is to manage diabetes alone (the what) but don’t understand the underlying reason (the why) for the medicine. The prescribed medication could be to protect the kidneys, but if the patient isn’t informed or knows about the seriousness of failing to take the medicine, they may decide to stop taking it completely. That decision then puts the kidney function at risk. Our motto is ‘take charge of your health.’ That starts with understanding the ‘what’ and the ‘why’. That’s our starting point.”