High Caliber Guns and Optics opens in Florence

FLORENCE – High Caliber Guns and Optics celebrated its opening at 3320 W. Palmetto St. in Florence and joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on Monday afternoon.

Owners Robert Guffey, Cassius Smith and Teresa Norman were joined by chamber staff and ambassadors. Norman cut the ribbon.

The store opened Friday.

High Caliber Guns and Optics sells firearms, new and used; ammunition, thermal imagery scopes, night vision, suppressors and more. They buy, sell and trade.

“We are a Class 3 dealer,” Guffey said. “That means we can sell suppressors.”

Guffey said they saw a need in the Florence area that no one was offering — custom firearms, night vision and thermal.

He said business has been great, and everyone has been very complimentary thus far.

In addition to the three owners working at the shop, they have two employees, Jimmy Bryant and Madison Britt.

Guffey said he and Smith became neighbors and that is how the idea started.

Smith said he moved back home to Florence from years in Atlanta. In talking with Guffey, he said they discovered they had the same passions and the same ideas.

Guffey has been selling firearms for about six years; Smith for more than five years. Norman has more than 30 years of experience. She was formerly with Norman Gun Exchange in Florence.

Guffey said they decided to join the chamber immediately because if felt like a good fit, and they wanted to be involved in the community. It seemed like a good way to get their name out in the community and tell people what they have to offer.

Guffey said one thing about their store is that you are likely to see something different than you’ll find in other stores.

Smith said their number one priority is customer service.

“Our customer service sets us apart,” Norman said.

Guffey said they take time to education the customer about their gun purchase. They don’t want them to fear for their own safety.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

For additional information, call 843-407-7199.

