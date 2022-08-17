HomeTeam offers home inspections for potential buyers

FLORENCE, S.C. – HomeTeam Inspection Service celebrated membership in the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday in the James Allen Plaza on Dargan Street. Cutting the ribbon was Buni Johnson, co-owner with her brother-in-law Jeff Johnson. Chamber staff and ambassadors joined in the celebration.

HomeTeam Inspections Service of the Pee Dee opened on June 20. It is a home-based business that helps buyers and their agents when purchasing a home make sure everything about the home is in working order.

The HomeTeam owners said they inspect the interior and exterior of homes for safety and function. This includes inspection of roofs, HVAC systems, plumbing, electrical wiring, major home appliances, water heater, and crawl space and attics for foundation issues and leaks.

“We inspect to see if the home needs any repairs before the purchase is made,” said Buni Johnson.

She said they tell the perspective buyer what is non-functional, problems with the foundation, leaks or other repairs that might be needed.

“We give them a detailed report with photos of items that need repairing.” Jeff Johnson said.

He said they give a report to the perspective buyer and the buyer’s agent to give to the seller’s agent.

“We also do pre-listing inspections for the seller to tell them ahead of time things that need fixing,” he said.

And once repairs are completed, they will go back and do post inspections.

He said he has been in the construction business his whole life. Prior to this new business he did renovations and remodeling of homes.

Buni Johnson was a nurse for more than 35 years. When she left nursing she was a nurse practitioner. She said she was approached by a career coach who helped her decide what she could do for the next 10 years of her life.

“I knew it was time for a change,” she said.

She said she has lived in Florence for 60 plus years and this seemed like a good fit for her.

“I wanted to help people to get in their dream house,” Jeff Johnson said.

When his sister-in-law presented him with this opportunity he decided to do it.

Buni Johnson said they want to be the other half of the team that helps people purchases their dream house.

To start this new venture, they had to be licensed home inspectors. Buni Johnson said they took a 120-hour course and then an exam to be certified.

Buni Johnson said her friend Ashley encouraged them right away to join the chamber.

She said she has never had to solicit customers before. She said people have always come to her as a nurse. She thought the chamber would be a great way to meet people and tell them about the services they provide.

“We want to be involved in the community,” she said.

Jeff Johnson is originally from Pamplico, and Buni Johnson is from the Florence area.

”I am real excited that things are going so well for us,” Buni Johnson said.

She will continue to work with hospice patients.

“I loved what I did, but I knew it was time for a change,” she said.

Jeff Johnson said he has decided to dedicate all of his time to this business. He is no longer doing home renovations.

“I like helping people, and it give me the opportunity to help people with their most important purchase,” he said.

“People trust us to do things they can’t do themselves,” Buni Johnson said.

She said some home buyers live in other states and purchase their homes without ever actually seeing them. She said the home buyers put their trust in HomeTeam Inspection Service to make sure everything is good working order with the homes they are buying.

For additional information about their services contact them at 843-823-5189 or at peedee@hometeam.com.